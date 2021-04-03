તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના અપડેટ:ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના નવા 6 કેસ: એક પણ મોત નહીં

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • વધુ 8 દર્દીઓ કોરોનાને હરાવવામાં સફળ

જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના નવા 6 કેસ નોંધાતા કુલ સંક્રમિતોનો આંકડો 7961એ પહોંચ્યો છે. જ્યારે સારવારને અંતે વધુ 8 દર્દીઓ સાજા થતા જિલ્લાની 7178 વ્યક્તિએ કોરોનાને હરાવ્યો છે. ઉપરાંત સતત બીજા દિવસે પણ કોરોનાના એકપણ દર્દીનું મોત થયુ નથી જોકે ગુરૂવારે નોંધાયેલા કેસમાં મનપા વિસ્તારમાંથી 2, તાલુકામાંથી 2 તેમજ કલોલ અને માણસામાંથી 1-1 કેસ નોંધાયો છે. કોરોનાથી સંક્રમિતોમાં ખેડુત, ગૃહિણી, યુવાનો સહિતનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. મનપા વિસ્તારમાંથી આજે નવા 2 કેસમાં સેક્ટર-9નો 25 વર્ષીય યુવાન, સેક્ટર-2નો 28 વર્ષીય યુવાન સંક્રમિત થયો છે.

કોરોનાગ્રસ્તના સંપર્કવાળા 3 વ્યક્તિઓને કોરન્ટાઇન કર્યા છે. ગાંધીનગર તાલુકાના નવા 2 કેસમાં અડાલજની 70 વર્ષીય ગૃહિણી, કુડાસણનો 38 વર્ષીય યુવાન કોરોનામાં સપડાયો છે. જ્યારે કલોલ પાલિકા વિસ્તારનો 32 વર્ષીય યુવાન અને માણસા તાલુકાના ધોળાકુવાના 70 વર્ષીય ખેડુત સંક્રમિત થયા છે.જિલ્લાના મનપા અને ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારોમાં કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન આપવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે.

જેમાં મનપા વિસ્તારમાં સિવિલ સાઇટ ખાતે વધુ 562 લાભાર્થીઓએ વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો હતો. જ્યારે ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાં હેલ્થકેર વર્કર અને ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર સહિત કુલ-1777 લાભાર્થીઓએ વેક્સિન આપી હતી. જેમાં હેલ્થકેર વર્કર માટે જિલ્લાના ચારેય તાલુકામાં કુલ 23 સાઇટ ઉભી કરાઇ હતી. જ્યારે ફ્રન્ટ લાઇન વર્કર માટે કુલ 12 સાઇટ ઉપર વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરી કરવામા આવી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાજપના ઉમેદવાર વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરશે, ભાજપે 6 મનપાના 575 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યાં - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો