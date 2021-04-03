તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

એક કાંકરે બે પક્ષી માર્યાં:નવા વિસ્તારો માટે 6 કરોડ, ડમ્પિંગ સાઇટનો વિરોધ ખાળવા પેથાપુર માટે 5 કરોડ ફાળવ્યા

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મનપાનું વર્ષ 2021-22નું 360.94 કરોડનું બજેટ સ્થાયી સમિતિ દ્વારા મંજૂર,
  • મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનરે રજૂ કરેલા 345.20 કરોડના બજેટની જોગવાઇઓ યથાવત્ રાખી સમિતિએ 15.74 કરોડનો વધારો કર્યો
  • વિકાસકાર્યો માટે 240.52 કરોડ વપરાશે

ગાંધીનગર મહાનગર પાલિકાનું વર્ષ 2021-22નું 360.94 કરોડનું બજેટ સ્થાયી સમિતિ દ્વારા મંજૂર કરાયું છે. 22 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર દ્વારા સ્થાયી સમિતિમાં 345.20 કરોડના કદનું બજેટ રજૂ કર્યું હતું. જેમાં 15.74 કરોડનો વધારો કરીને સ્થાયી સમિતિએ બજેટ મંજૂર કર્યું છે. જો કે, અગાઉ મ્યુ.કમિશનર દ્વારા મંજૂર કરવામાં આવેલી જોગવાઈઓને યથાવત્ રાખવામાં આવી છે. આ ઉપરાંત રજૂ થયેલા બજેટમાં પેથાપુર માટે કઈ ખાસ જોગવાઈ ન હતી, જેની સામે મંજૂર થયેલા બજેટમાં પેથાપુરમાં લાયબ્રેરી, કોમ્યુનિટી હોલ તેમજ અન્ય સુવિધાઓ માટે 5 કરોડની જોગવાઈ કરી છે.

ડમ્પિંગ સાઈટને પગલે વધેલા વિરોધને ખાળવા માટે આ જાહેરાતો કરાઈ હોવાની શક્યતા છે. તેમજ આગામી સમયમાં આવનારી સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીને પગલે પણ આ વધારો કર્યો હોય તેમ લાગી રહ્યું છે. વધુમાં મ્યુ. કમિશનરે રજૂ કરેલાં બજેટમાં મનપાના નવા વિસ્તારોમાં સુવિધાઓ ઊભી કરવા માટે 80.90 કરોડની જોગવાઈ કરાઈ હતી.

જેમાં સ્થાયી સમિતિએ વધુ 6 કરોડની ફાળવણી કરી હતી. આ સાથે જ રજૂ થયેલા બજેટમાં 33.19 કરોડની પુરાંત દર્શાવાઈ હતી, ત્યારે મંજૂર થયેલા બજેટમાં પુરાંત 19.42 કરોડની રહેશે. સ્થાયી સમિતિ દ્વારા વર્ષ 2020-21ના 275.97 કરોડ રિવાઈઝ બજેટમાં 84.97 કરોડના વધારા સાથે નવા વર્ષનું કદ 360.94 કરોડ કર્યું છે. 2021-22માં વિકાસના કામો માટે 240.52 કરોડની જોગવાઈ કરવામાં આવી છે.

આતિથ્ય સત્કારના 17.5 લાખમાંથી 4.50 લાખ ઘટાડ્યા
મ્યુ. કમિશનરે રજૂ કરેલા બજેટમાં કુલ 5 અધિકારી-પદાધિકારીઓ માટે આતિથ્ય સત્કાર માટે 17.5 લાખનો ખર્ચનો અંદાજ લગાવ્યો હતો. જેમાં મ્યુ. કમિશનર અને મેયર માટે 5-5 લાખ અને ડેપ્યુટી મેયર, સ્થાયી ચેરમેન અને વિપક્ષના નેતા માટે અઢી-અઢી લાખના ખર્ચનો અંદાજ હતી. જેની સામે સ્થાયી સમિતિએ કુલ સાડા ચાર લાખનો ઘટાડો કરીને મેયર-મ્યુ. કમિશનર માટે સાડા ત્રણ લાખ અને ડેપ્યુટી મેયર, સ્થાયી ચેરમેન અને વિપક્ષ દ્વારા થતા આતિથ્ય સત્કારનો ખર્ચ 2-2 લાખ કરી દીધો છે. આ ઉપરાંત મ્યુ. કમિશનર માટે વિવેકાધીન ખર્ચ માટે સુચવેલ 10 લાખની રકમમાં સ્થાયી સમિતિએ પાંચ લાખનો ઘટાડો કર્યો છે.

ગાંધીનગરના તમામ નાગરિકોને સરળતાથી કોરોનાની રસી મળી રહે તે માટેનું માળખું ઊભું કરવા 30 લાખની જોગવાઈ

સ્થાયી સમિતિ દ્વારા કરાયેલી વધારાની જાહેરાતો

  • સમરસ હોસ્ટેલ માટે 1 કરોડ
  • બગીચાઓ અને નર્સરી વિકસાવવા તેમજ નવનીકરણ માટે 21 કરોડ.
  • નગર સેવકોની સંખ્યામાં વધારો થવાનો છે જેને જોતા કોર્પોરેટર્સના સુચનોના કામો માટે 1.50 કરોડનો વધારો કરીને 5.50 કરોડની જોગવાઈ કરાઈ છે.
  • મનપા દ્વારા દૈનિક અંદાજિત 150 ટન જેટલો કચરો ઉપાડવાનું પ્લાનિંગ કરી 20.20 કરોડની જોગવાઈ કરાઈ છે.
  • રંગમંચોનું આધુનિકરણ તેમજ નવીનીકરણ કરવા માટે 1 કરોડની જોગવાઈ.
  • સગર્ભાઓની વહેલી નોંધણી તથા પ્રસુતા અને ધાત્રી માતાઓને આહાર અને બાળકોને સંપૂર્ણ રસીકરણ તથા મચ્છરદાની સહાય માટે 30 લાખની જોગવાઈ
  • નવી વોર્ડ કચેરી માટે 2.50 કરોડ અને હયાત વોર્ડ કચેરીમાં જરૂરી સુધારા માટે 10 લાખની જોગવાઈ.
  • નવીન પે એન્ડ યુઝ ટોયલેટ અને જાહેર શૌચાલય માટે 20 લાખની જોગવાઈ
  • કોરોનાની રસી ગાંધીનગરના તમામ નાગરિકોને સરળતાથી મળી રહે તે માટે માળખું ઊભુ કરવા 30 લાખની જોગવાઈ
  • આકસ્મિક રોગચાળા સામે રાહત ખર્ચ અગાઉ 20 લાખ હતો તેને વધારીને 50 લાખ કરાયો.
  • અર્બન હેલ્થ સેન્ટરમાં પેથોલોજી મશીન માટે 20 લાખ, જ્યારે પ્રસૂતિગૃહના નવીનીકરણ માટે 9 લાખની જોગવાઈ
  • શહેરની પ્રાથમિક શાળાઓમાં જુનિયર તથા સિનિયર કેજી માટે ગ્રીન ક્લાસ રૂમ બનાવવા માટે 5 લાખની જોગવાઈ

કોર્પોરેટર્સની ગ્રાન્ટમાં 1 લાખનો વધારો
કોર્પોરેટર્સને વોર્ડ દીઠ સુવિધાના કામ માટે વર્ષે 9.50 લાખ મળતા હતાં, જેમાં 1 લાખ સ્વચ્છતાના કામ માટે વાપરવાના હતાં. જેમાં ગત બજેટમાં 3 લાખનો વધારો કરીને મર્યાદા 12.50 લાખ કરાઈ હતી. સ્વચ્છતાના કામમાં 1.50 લાખ અને મહિલા ઉત્કર્ષના કામમાં 50 હજાર વાપરવાનું ફરજિયાત કરાયું છે. ત્યારે આ વર્ષે 1 લાખનો વધારો કરતાં વોર્ડ દીઠ કોર્પોરેટર્સની ગ્રાન્ટ 13.50 લાખ થઈ છે.

ફરી ગજગ્રાહ: પીકઅપ સ્ટેન્ડનો ખર્ચ નામંજૂર
સ્થાયી સમિતીએ અગાઉ 2 વખત મેયરની ગ્રાન્ટમાંથી પીક અપ બસ સ્ટેન્ડ બનાવવાની દરખાસ્ત ફગાવી દીધી હતી. ત્યારે મેયરે 27 ઓક્ટોબરે બેઠક બોલાવી 81 પીકઅપ બસ સ્ટેન્ડ બનાવવાના ટેન્ડરને મંજૂર કરી કામગીરી હાથ ધરવા આદેશ કર્યો હતો. જે માટેની કામગીરી માટે 2020-21ના રિવાઈઝડ બજેટમાં 2.40 કરોડનો ખર્ચની જોગવાઈ કરાઈ હતી. જેને સ્થાયી સમિતિએ રદ કરી દીધી છે, ઉપરાંત 2021-22માં શહેરમાં સીટી બસ સ્ટેન્ડ માટે 20 લાખની જોગવાઈ પણ રદ કરાઈ છે. જેની સામે સ્થાયી સમિતિએ નવા ગામોમાં સિટી બસ સ્ટેન્ડ બનાવવા માટે 2 કરોડની જોગવાઈ કરી છે.

કોરોના વોરિયર્સ કર્મીને 5થી 20000 અપાશે
કોરોનામાં લોકડાઉન દરમિયાન તમામ કાયમી અધિકારી તથા કર્મચારીઓ રહ્યાં હતા. જેને ધ્યાને લઈને મનપા દ્વારા કર્મચારીઓને ઉચ્ચક પ્રોત્સાહન અપાશે. જેમાં વર્ગ-1ના અધિકારીઓને 20 હજાર, વર્ગ-2ના અધિકારીઓને 15 હજાર, વર્ગ-3નાા કર્મચારીઓને 10 હજાર અને વર્ગ-4ના કર્મચારીઓને 5 હજાર રૂપિયા અપાશે. જેમાં કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા કુલ 20 લાખનો ખર્ચ કરાશે.

