તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી:તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકામાંથી 4 અપક્ષે ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરી શ્રીગણેશ કર્યાં

ગાંધીનગર34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બીજા દિવસે જિ. પંચાયત, તાલુકા અને પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનાં 257 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ

ચુંટણીના ફોર્મના વિતરણના બીજા દિવસે તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ત્રણ અને નગરપાલિકામાં એક સહિત કુલ 4 અપક્ષોએ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવીને શ્રીગણેશ કર્યા છે. જ્યારે બીજા દિવસે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણી માટે કુલ 257 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયું હતું. જ્યારે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત આવતીકાલ બુધવાર સાંજ સુધીમાં થાય તેવી શક્યતા રહેલી છે.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણીના ફોર્મના વિતરણ સાથે કામગીરીમાં વેગ આવ્યો છે. ત્યારે બીજા દિવસે ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયું તેની સાથે સાથે ચાર અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભરતા રાજકીય દાવપેચ શરૂ થયા છે. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણીમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 28 સીટો, જ્યારે કલોલ, માણસા અને દહેગામ તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 80 સીટો તેમજ દહેગામ અને કલોલ નગરપાલિકાની કુલ 18 બેઠકો માટે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા માટે ફોર્મનું વિતરણ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. જેમાં બીજા દિવસે કુલ 257 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જ્યારે તેની સામે 4 અપક્ષોએ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી છે. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણીમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે 384 ફોર્મનું અને બીજા દિવસે 257 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થતાં આ વખતની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણી કશ્મકશનો જંગ બની રહેશે તેવી પણ શક્યતા રહેલી છે. ચુંટણીના ફોર્મના વિતરણને જોતા આ વખતની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણીમાં અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારોનો રાફડો રહેવાની પણ એટલી જ શક્યતા રહેલી છે. જોકે સાચું ચિત્ર ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસ પછી જ પડશે.

માણસા તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 3 અપક્ષે ફોર્મ ભર્યાં
માણસા તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચુંટણી માટે બીજા દિવસે ત્રણ અપક્ષોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જેમાં ઇટાદરાની સીટ ઉપર ફિરોજખાન અહેમદખાન પઠાણે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. જ્યારે રિદ્રોલ સીટ ઉપરથી દિપીકાબેન કાળાભાઇ પટેલ અને નિમિષાબેન રસિકભાઇ પટેલે અપક્ષ તરીકે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. પરંતુ રાજકીય પક્ષોના એકપણ ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા નથી.

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મનું વિતરણ

તાલુકાજિ.પંચાયતતા.પંચાયતપાલિકા
ગાંધીનગર27--
કલોલ135351
માણસા28116
દહેગામ152924
કુલ839381

​​​​​​​કલોલ પાલિકામાં 1 અપક્ષે ફોર્મ ભર્યું: વધુ 116 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ

બીજા દિવસે કલોલ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે વોર્ડનં 6 માં બારોટ જયેશભાઈએ અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ છે. આ સાથે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી માટે કલોલ પંથકમાંથી 116 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયુ હતું કલોલ નગરપાલિકાની 44 બેઠક માટે 51 ફોર્મ, તાલુકા પંચાયતની 26 બેઠકો માટે 52 ફોર્મ અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 6 બેઠક માટે વધુ 13 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયુ હતું.પ્રથમ દિવસે ચૂંટણી માટે 213 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયુ હતું.

માણસા તા.- જિ. પંચાયત માટે 39 ફોર્મ, પાલિકા માટે 3 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ
માણસા તાલુકા પંચાયતની ૨૬ બેઠકો માટે ગઈકાલથી ફોર્મ વિતરણ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ગઈકાલે આડત્રીસ ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો હતો તો આજે તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે 39 ફોર્મ તથા નગરપાલીકાની બે બેઠકો માટે ત્રણ ફોર્મ ઉમેદવારો લઈ ગયા છે. તો આજે ઇટાદરા બેઠક પરથી એક વ્યક્તિએ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ જમા કરાવ્યું છે. જ્યારે રીદ્રોલ બેઠક પરથી બે વ્યક્તિઓએ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ મામલતદાર કચેરીમાં જમા કરાવ્યા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો