સરકારે સ્વીકાર્યુ:ગુજરાતમાં છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં 11411 હિટ એન્ડ રનના બનાવો બન્યા, પોલીસ 5570 આરોપી વાહન ચાલકોને પકડી શકી નથી

ગાંધીનગર37 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઈલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ ફોટો
  • પાંચ વર્ષમાં અકસ્માત સર્જીને ભાગી છુટવાના બનાવોમાં 6727 નાગરિકોના મૃત્યુ થયા
  • વિધાનસભામાં કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યએ પૂછેલા પ્રશ્નનો ગૃહ રાજ્યમંત્રી પ્રદિપસિંહ જાડેજાએ લેખિતમાં જવાબ આપ્યો હતો

ગુજરાતમાં માર્ગ અકસ્માત અને તેના લીધે થતાં મૃત્યુના પ્રમાણમાં સતત વધારો નોંધાઇ રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે ગુજરાત પોલીસ રાજ્યમાં વાહન અકસ્માતોને રોકવામાં નિષ્ફળ રહી છે. તેના કારણે ગુજરાતમાં હિટ એન્ડ રન અર્થાત અકસ્માત કરીને ભાગી છુટવાની ઘટનાઓ વધી છે, આ પ્રકારના અકસ્માતોમાં દરરોજ સરેરાશ ત્રણથી વધુ નાગરિકોના મોત થઈ રહ્યા છે. પાંચ વર્ષમાં ગુજરાતમાં 11 હજાર 411 હિટ એન્ડ રનના પોલીસ કેસ નોંધાયા છે, જેના અડધો અડધ કેસમાં 5570 આરોપી વાહન ચાલકો, માલિકોને પોલીસ હજી સુધી પકડી શકી નથી.
વિધાનસભામાં કોંગ્રેસના ધારાસભ્યએ પ્રશ્ન કર્યો
વિધાનસભાના સત્ર દરમિયાન ગૃહમાં ખંભાળિયાના ધારાસભ્ય વિક્રમ માડમે ગુજરાતમાં આત્મઘાતી સાબિત થઈ રહેલી ટ્રાફિક નિયમન વ્યવસ્થા સંદર્ભે સવાલ પુછયો હતો. જેના જવાબમાં ગૃહ રાજ્યમંત્રી પ્રદિપસિંહ જાડેજાએ લેખિતમાં સ્વિકાર્યુ હતું કે વર્ષ 2015થી 2019 દરમિયાન ગુજરાતમાં કુલ 11 હજાર 411 હિટ એન્ડ રનના બનાવો બન્યા છે. ગૃહમંત્રીએ રજુ કરેલી આંકડાકિય વિગતો મુજબ પાંચ વર્ષમાં અકસ્માત સર્જીને ભાગી છુટવાના બનાવોમાં 6727 નાગરિકોના મૃત્યુ થયા છે. જ્યારે 6429 નાગરિકો ઘાયલ થયા હતા.

સુરત બાદ હિટ એન્ડ રનમાં સૌથી વધુ અમદાવાદમાં 945 નાગરિકોના મોત ( ફાઈલ ફોટો)
સુરત બાદ હિટ એન્ડ રનમાં સૌથી વધુ અમદાવાદમાં 945 નાગરિકોના મોત ( ફાઈલ ફોટો)

સુરત બાદ હિટ એન્ડ રનમાં સૌથી વધુ અમદાવાદમાં મોત નોંધાયા
ગુજરાતમાં સૌથી વધુ ફ્લાય ઓવર બ્રિજ અને ટ્રાફિક નિયમન માટે શ્રેષ્ઠતમ CCTV નેટવર્ક છે તેવા સુરત શહેર સમેત જિલ્લામાં જ પાંચ વર્ષમાં હિટ એન્ડ રનમાં સૌથી વધુ 1254 નાગરિકોને જીવ ગુમાવવાનો વારો આવ્યો છે. સુરત શહેર અને જિલ્લાની પોલીસ અકસ્માતો કરીને છુમંતર થયેલા 1642 આરોપીઓને પકડી પણ શકી નથી. સુરત બાદ હિટ એન્ડ રનમાં સૌથી વધુ અમદાવાદમાં 945 નાગરિકોના મોત થયા છે.
દેશમાં સૌથી વધુ માર્ગ અકસ્માતમાં ગુજરાત 10મા ક્રમે
માર્ગ અકસ્માત અને તેના લીધે થતાં મૃત્યુના પ્રમાણમાં સતત વધારો નોંધાઇ રહ્યો છે. ગુજરાતમાં વર્ષ 2017 દરમિયાન 18 હજાર 81 માર્ગ અકસ્માત થયા હતા અને જેમાંથી 7289 વ્યક્તિનાં મોત થયાં હતાં. આમ, ભારતમાં સૌથી વધુ માર્ગ અકસ્માત થયા હોય તેવા રાજ્યોમાં ગુજરાત 10મા ક્રમે છે.ગુજરાતમાં હિટ એન્ડ રનને લીધે અકસ્માતના પ્રમાણમાં પણ ચિંતાજનક વધારો થયો છે.

