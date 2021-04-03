તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બેદરકાર તંત્ર:સિવિલમાં ઓક્સિજનની 10 લાખ લિટરની ટેન્ક બિન ઉપયોગી બની

ગાંધીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
ઓક્સિજન ટેન્ક ફીટ કર્યા બાદ કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ ઘટવાના કારણે હવે ટેન્ક બિનઉપયોગી જેવી હાલતમાં - Divya Bhaskar
ઓક્સિજન ટેન્ક ફીટ કર્યા બાદ કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ ઘટવાના કારણે હવે ટેન્ક બિનઉપયોગી જેવી હાલતમાં
  • દિવાળીએ કોરોનાના કેસ વધતાં ઓક્સિજન ટેન્કની જરૂર પડી હતી
  • દોઢેક માસ પહેલાં ઓક્સિજનની નવી ટેન્ક ફિટ કરી હતી
  • હાઇપ્રેશર લાયસન્સના અભાવે ટેન્કમાં ઓક્સિજન ભરીને કામમાં લેવાતો નથી

છેલ્લા એક માસથી કોરોનાના ઘટતા જતા કેસને પગલે સિવિલમાં ફીટ કરેલી 10 લાખ લીટર ઓક્સિજન ટેન્ક બિન ઉપયોગી બની રહી છે. જોકે હાઇપ્રેશર લાયસન્સ નહીં મળવાથી ઓક્સિજન ટેન્કનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો નથી. જોકે દિવાળી સમયમાં કોરોનાના કેસમાં આવેલા ઉછાળાને પગલે દોઢેક માસ પહેલાં ઓક્સિજનની નવી ટેન્ક ફીટ કરી હતી.

યુરોપીય દેશોમાં કોરોનાનો નવો સ્ટ્રેન દેખાયો છે. જ્યારે ભારતમાં તેનાથી વિપરીત પરીસ્થિતિ કોરોનાની જોવા મળી રહી છે. દિવાળી અને નવાવર્ષના પર્વોમાં કોરોનાએ માથું ઉંચકતા કેસમાં ઉછાળો આવ્યો હતો. જેનાથી સરકારી અને ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલોના કોવિડ વોર્ડ કોરોનાના દર્દીઓથી હાઉસફુલ થઇ ગયા હતા. ત્યારે ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં દરરોજના અંદાજે 40થી 50 જેટલા કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ દાખલ થતાં હતા. ઉપરાંત દર્દીઓના ધસારાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને નવા વોર્ડ પણ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

જોકે કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ વધતા ઓક્સિજનની ડિમાન્ડ પણ વધી જવા પામી હતી. આથી સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ફીટ કરવામાં આવેલી 5 લાખ લીટર ઓક્સિજનની ટેન્ક નાની પડતી હોવાથી દિવસમાં બે બે વખત ઓક્સિજનની ટેન્કર બોલાવવામાં આવતી હતી. ત્યારે ઓક્સિજનની ખપતને પૂરી કરવા માટે ગાંધીનગર સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં 10 લાખ લીટરની ક્ષમતાવાળી નવી ટેન્ક ફીટ કરાઈ હતી. જોકે કેસ ઘટતા ઓક્સિજનની નવી ટેન્ક બિનઉપયોગી બની રહી છે.

હાઇપ્રેશરના લાઈસન્સના અભાવે ઓક્સિજન ટેન્ક બિનઉપયોગ બની
સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના દર્દીઓને ઓક્સિજનનો પુરવઠો પુરો પાડવા માટે ઇનોક્સ કંપની દ્વારા 10 લાખ લીટરની ક્ષમતાવાળી ટેન્ક ડિસેમ્બર-2021ના છેલ્લા વીકમાં નાંખવામાં આવી હતી. પરંતુ તેના માટે હાઇપ્રેશરનું લાઈસન્સ વિના તેનો ઉપયોગ કરી શકાય નહી. લાયસન્સ નહી આવતા નવી નાંખેલી ટેન્કર બિન ઉપયોગી બની રહી છે.

કોરોનાના દર્દીઓ ઘટતાં લાઈસન્સના મામલે તંત્રની ઢીલી નજર
હાલમાં સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના કોરોનાના વોર્ડમાં 6 દર્દીઓ સારવાર લઇ રહ્યા છે. આથી કોરોનાના ઘટતા કેસને પગલે ઓક્સિજનની નવી 10 લાખ લીટરની ટેન્કના લાઈસન્સ મેળવવાની કોઇ જ કામગીરી કરવામાં આવી રહી નથી. તેમ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના માહિતગાર સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું છે.

લાઈસન્સ લાવવાની જવાબદારી કંપની છે, સિવિલ અધિક્ષક
ઓક્સિજનની નવી ટેન્ક માટે હાઇપ્રેશરનું લાઈસન્સ લાવવાની કામગીરી કેમ અટકી છે તેમ પુછતા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના અધિક્ષક ડો.નિયતીબેન લાખાણીએ જણાવ્યું છે કે લાયસન્સ લાવવાની જવાબદારી કંપની છે.

કોરોનાના કેસ ઘટતાં ઓક્સિજનની ખપત 1500 મીટર ક્યુબિક થઈ
કોરોનાના કેસ ઘટતા હાલમાં ઓક્સિજનની ખપત ઘટી છે. આથી ચોવીસ કલાકમાં માંડ 1500 મીટર ક્યુબિક ઓક્સિજન વપરાય છે. આથી બાર કલાક એક ટેન્ક ઓક્સિજન વપરાતો હોવાનું સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું છે.

