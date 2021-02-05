તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તપાસ:માણસા પાલિકાનું જકાતનાકું બંધ તોડનાર JCB ચાલક સામે ફરિયાદ

માણસાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચાલકે 3થી 4 લાખનું નુકસાન કર્યું, પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી

માણસા નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા વર્ષો અગાઉ બનાવવામાં આવેલા જકાતનાકા અત્યારે બંધ થઈ ગયા છે જે પૈકી ચંદ્રાસર કાલે આવેલું જકાતનાકા ને પાંચ દિવસ અગાઉ જેસીબી ના ચાલકે તોડી પાડી 3થી 4 લાખનું નુકસાન કર્યું હતું જે બાબતે પાલિકાના મહિલા એન્જિનિયરે માણસા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં લેખિત જાણ કરતાં પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

માણસા નગરપાલિકા બની તે પહેલા શહેરની ચારે દિશા તરફથી શહેરમાં પ્રવેશવાના મુખ્ય રસ્તા પર જકાતનાકા બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા જેમાં બેસીને પાલિકાના કર્મચારી ગામમાં વેપારી ધોરણે આવતી દરેક વસ્તુની જકાત વસૂલ કરતા હતા. સરકારે દરેક પાલિકા વિસ્તારના આવા જકાતનાકા બંધ કર્યા છે જેમાં માણસાના પણ બધા જકાતનાકા બંધ કરી દેવાયા હતા. માણસાના ચંદ્રાસર તળાવ સર્કલ પર આવેલું છે જેને ગત ચાર તારીખે સાંજના સુમારે એક જેસીબી ના ચાલકે તોડી પાડી જમીનદોસ્ત કરી દીધું હતું આ મિલકત તૂટી રહી હતી તે વખતે નગરપાલિકાને જાણ થતાં પાલિકાના મહિલા એન્જિનિયર ત્યાં પહોંચી જેસીબીને પાલિકા કચેરીમાં લાવીને મૂકી દઈ પોલીસ સ્ટેશને જઇ પાલિકાની માલિકીની મિલકતને રૂ.3-4 લાખનું નુકસાન પહોંચાડનાર જેસીબીના ચાલક તથા માલિક સામે ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરી હતી. જેના આધારે પોલીસે જેસીબીના ચાલકની શોધ સહિત વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

