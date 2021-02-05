તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જોખમ:કલોલ પંચવટી વિસ્તારની યોગેશ્વર સોસાયટી પાસે પાલિકાના સ્ટ્રીટ લાઈટના ખુલ્લા વાયરોથી દુર્ઘટના થવાનો ખતરો

કલોલએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • કોઈના લાડકવાયાનો ભોગ લેવાય તેવી રાહ જોતું તંત્ર

કલોલ શહેરના ઘણા વિસ્તારોમાં જાહેર રોડ પર આવેલ સ્ટ્રીટ લાઈટના થાંભલાની નીચે લગાવેલ વાયરીંગના બોક્સો તૂટી ગયેલ હાલતમાં છે. જે કોઈ પણ સમયે અકસ્માત નોંતરી શકે છે. આ પ્રકારના વાયરોથી પંચવટી વિસ્તારના લોકોમાં ભારે રોષ ફેલાયો છે.

કલોલ શહેરના પોશ ગણાતા પંચવટી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ યોગેશ્વર કો.ઓ. હાઉસીંગ સોસાયટી આવેલી છે. જેની પાસેથી પસાર થતા જાહેર માર્ગો પર લાગેલ સ્ટ્રીટ લાઈટના થાંભલાઓ નીચે વાયરીંગના બોક્સો છે. જેમાંથી મોટા ભાગના બોક્સો છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી તૂટી ગયા છે. અને તેમાંથી ખુલ્લા વીજ વાયરો બહાર આવી ગયા છે. જેના કારણે ગમે ત્યારે અકસ્માત સર્જાય તેવી પરિસ્થિતિનું નિર્માણ થવા પામ્યું છે. આ અંગે સ્થાનિક રહીશો દ્વારા ઘણા સમયથી લેખીત રજૂઆતો કરવા છતાં કુંભકર્ણ નિંદ્રામાં લીન એવા તંત્ર દ્વારા કોઈ પગલાં ન લેવાતાં રહીશોમાં ભારે રોષ ફેલાયો છે. હાઈવેથી પંચવટી વિસ્તારને જોડતો માર્ગ હોઈ લોકોનો ઘસારો પણ વધુ હોય છે. તો કોઈના લાડકવાયા નો ભોગ લેવાય તે પહેલાં આ તંત્ર દ્વારા નક્કર પગલાં ભરી આ સમસ્યાનો કાયમી ઉકેલ લાવવામાં આવે તેવી લોકોમાં ઉગ્ર માંગણી ઉઠવા પામી છે.

