આપઘાત:પિયજ ગામમાં ઝેરી દવા પી ગયેલા યુવાનનું મોત નીપજ્યું

પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકારત્મક તસ્વીર
  • અગમ્ય કારણોસર પગલું ભરી લીધું હતું

કલોલ તાલુકાના પીયજ ગામે રહેતા યુવાને ઝેરી દવા પી લીધી હતી જેને સારવાર માટે હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો જ્યાં તેનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. આ બનાવ અંગે પોલીસે અકસ્માત મોતની નોંધ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. આ બાબતે મળતી વિગતો મુજબ કલોલ પાસેના પિયજ ગામે રહેતા ભલાભાઇ પુંજાભાઇ રાવળ (ઉંમર વર્ષ 45)એ કોઈ કારણોસર પોતાના ઘરે ઝેરી દવા પી લીધી હતી. જેથી તેમને સારવાર માટે ગાંધીનગરની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જ્યાં ગત રોજ રાત્રિના સુમારે તેમનું મોત નિપજ્યું હતું. આ બનાવ અંગે પોલીસે અકસ્માત મોતની નોંધ કરી આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે પીયજ રહેતા યુવાને કોઈ કારણસર ઝેરી દવા ગટગટાવી લીધી હતી અને સારવારના અંતે તેનું મોત થતા તેના પરિવાર પર જાણે આભ તૂટી પડ્યુ હોય તેવી અનુભૂતિ મૃતકના પરિવારજનો કરી રહ્યા છે તેના મોતથી ગામના અન્ય પરિવારોમાં પણ શોકની લાગણી ફેલાઈ જવા પામી છે તેણે આવુ પગલુ કેમ ભરી લીધુ તે અંગે વિવિધ ચર્ચા ચાલે છે.

