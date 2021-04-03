તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રેતી ચોરી:મેશ્વો નદીકાંઠાનાં ગામોમાં ગેરકાયદે રેતીખનન સામે ગ્રામજનોમાં આક્રોશ

દહેગામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ધારાસભ્ય દ્વારા કલેકટરને રજૂઆતો છતાં પગલાં લેવાતાં નથી

દહેગામ તાલુકાના મેશ્વો નદીના પટના વિવિધ ગામોમાં માં ભૂમાફિયા ગેરકાયદે રેતી ચોરી કરી રહ્યા હોવાથી તેને રોકવાદહેગામના ધારાસભ્ય દ્વારા કલેકટરને લેખિત રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં જવાબદાર તંત્ર દ્વારા રેતી ખનન કરતા માફિયાઓ વિરુદ્ધ કોઇ કાર્યવાહી કરાઈનથી.મેશ્વો નદી કાંઠાના વાસણા સોગઠી, પસુણીયા,મીઠાનામુવાડા, ડેમાલિયા,કલ્યાણજીના મુવાડા, બારડોલી કોઠી,તેમજ ઘમીજ જેવા ગામોમાંથી પસાર થતી મેશ્વો નદીમાં છેલ્લા કેટલાય સમયથી ગેરકાયદે રેતી ખનન થઈ રહ્યુ છે. આ વિસ્તારના ગ્રામજનો માફિયાઓને અટકાવે છે ત્યારે માફિયાઓ ગુંડાગર્દી પર ઉતરી આવતા ગ્રામજનો ત્રાસી ગયા છે.

બીજી તરફ મોટા પ્રમાણમાં રેતી ખનનથી ખાણ ખનીજ વિભાગને લાખોની રોયલ્ટીનું પણ નુકસાન થાય છે વિસ્તારોની નદીમાં દિવસ-રાત જેસીબી મશીન દ્વારા ગેરકાયદે રેતી ખનન થતાં નદીઓમાં મોટા ખાડા પડી જતા નદીમાં પાણી આવતા ખાડાઓનું ધ્યાન ન રહેતા કોઈવાર પશુધન ચરાવવા નદીમાંથી પસાર થતા ગ્રામજનોના ડૂબી જવાના પણ બનાવો બને છે

આ વિસ્તારમાં થતા ગેરકાયદે રેતી ખનન અટકાવવા દહેગામના ધારાસભ્ય બલરાજસિંહ ચૌહાણ દ્વારા જિલ્લા કલેકટરને લેખિત રજૂઆત કરાઈ હતી.તેમ છતાં કલેકટર કક્ષાએથી અને ખાણ ખનીજ વિભાગ દ્વારા પણ રેતી માફિયાઓ સામે કાર્યવાહી નહીં થતા ગ્રામજનોમાં તંત્ર પ્રત્યે રોષ વ્યાપ્યો છે.

