ચૂંટણી માટેનો ધમધમાટ:દહેગામ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 28, જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 7 બેઠકોનું ભાવિ 1,80,589 મતદારોના હાથમાં

દહેગામએક કલાક પહેલા
દહેગામ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 28 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 7 બેઠકોની ચૂંટણી માટેનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે.દહેગામ તાલુકામાં 1,80,589 મતદારો જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના ઉમેદવારોનું ભાવિ નક્કી કરશે.

દહેગામ તાલુકાના સ્ત્રી-પુરુષ મતદારોની સંખ્યા

બેઠકપુરુષસ્ત્રીકુલ મતદારો
અમરાજીના મુવાડા291827525670
બહિયલ409540118106
બારીયા307328515924
ચેખલાપગી295329155868
દેવકરણના મુવાડા413739498086
ધારીસણા367937567256
ઘમીજ264727555402
હાલીસા362436347258
હરખજીના મુવાડા279425345337
હરસોલી310330046107
હિલોલ265625465202
જિંડવા350932346743
કડાદરા320731306337
કડજોદરા342331156538
કનીપુર277326175390
કરોલી360435987203
ખાનપુર309529716066
લવાડ307530036078
લિહોડા369035147205
નાંદોલ377235777349
નવાનગર336531716536
પાલુન્દ્રા370534647169
પાટના કૂવા336531266491
પીંપલજ302728905917
રખિયાલ302029395959
સાંપા284627755621
સાણોદા340031856585
વાસણા સોગઠી368934967186
તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં92244883411,80,589

આ ઉપરાંત કરોલ બેઠકમાં 1 સીટ અન્યમાં અને ધારીસણા બેઠક 1 સીટ અન્ય મતદારો છે, આ સાથે જ કુલ 4 સીટ અન્યને ફાળવવામાં આવી છે. હવે જોવાનું એ રહ્યું કે કોને કેટલી બેઠક મળે છે.

