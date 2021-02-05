તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ:દાહોદ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં 154 ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા 408 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

દાહોદ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં 36 બેઠકો માટે ભાજપ પક્ષે 161 દાવેદારોએ પોતાને ટિકિટ મળે તે માટે દાવેદારી કર્યા બાદ હવે ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા અંતર્ગત તા.9ને મંગળવારે સાંજ સુધીમાં 154 ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા કુલ 408 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો હતો. જે પૈકી વોર્ડ નં: 3 માંથી એક પક્ષ ઉમેદવારે પોતાનું ફોર્મ ભરી દાહોદ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીની ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયાના શ્રી ગણેશ કર્યા હતા.

અગાઉના 350 ફોર્મના ઉપાડ બાદ મંગળવારે વધુ 58 ફોર્મના ઉપાડ સાથે અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 458 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ નોંધાયો છે. ઝાલોદ નગર પાલિકાની માત્ર 2 બેઠકોની ચૂંટણી માટે અત્યારસુધીમાં કુલ મળીને 15 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો છે. તો આ સાથે દાહોદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 31 બેઠકો માટેની ચૂંટણી માટે ઝાલોદ બેઠક ઉપરથી એક ફોર્મ ભરાયું છે. જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ગરબાડા બેઠક માટે 30, ધાનપુર બેઠક માટે 25, લીમખેડા બેઠક માટે 20, સીંગવડ બેઠક માટે 11, દેવગઢ બારીયા બેઠક માટે 5, ફતેપુરા બેઠક માટે 43, ઝાલોદ બેઠક માટે 44, દાહોદ બેઠક માટે 45 અને સંજેલી બેઠક માટે 3 મળી કુલ 226 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો છે.

તો દાહોદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી અંતર્ગત ગરબાડા બેઠક માટે 84, ધાનપુર બેઠક માટે 126, લીમખેડા બેઠક માટે 90, સીંગવડ બેઠક માટે 79, દેવગઢ બારીયા બેઠક માટે 40, ફતેપુરા બેઠક માટે 250, ઝાલોદ બેઠક માટે 147, દાહોદ બેઠક માટે 156 અને સંજેલી બેઠક માટે 52 મળી કુલ 1024 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો છે. જે પૈકી સોમવારે ગરબાડા અને દાહોદના એક-એક ઉમેદવારોએ મંગળવારે પોતાનું ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું તો મંગળવારે દાહોદ બેઠક માટે વધુ 3 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા છે.

