બ્રીજ બંધ:લીમખેડા સ્ટેશન પાસેનો રેલવે અંડર બ્રીજ 10મીએ સમારકામ અર્થે બંધ રહેશે

દાહોદ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • નાગરિકોએ વેકલ્પિક રસ્તાનો ઉપયોગ કરવાનો રહેશે

જિલ્લા મેજીસ્ટ્રેટ વિજય ખરાડીએ આજે બહાર પાડેલા એક જાહેરનામા દ્વારા આદેશ કર્યો છે કે, લીમખેડા સ્ટેશન પાસે આવેલા રેલ્વે અંડર બ્રીજ નં. 55 આગામી તા. 10ના રોજ સવારના 8 વાગ્યાથી સાંજના 6 વાગ્યા સુધી લીમખેડાથી ઝાલોદ તરફ જતો રસ્તો ઉપરોક્ત રેલ્વે અંડર બ્રિજનું સમારકામ કરવાનું હોવાથી વાહન અને નાગરિકોની અવરજવર માટે બંઘ રહેશે.

આ રસ્તાના વિકલ્પે લીમખેડાથી અન્યા ગામડાઓમાં જવા આવવા માટે બાંડીબાર વાળા રસ્તાનો ઉપયોગ કરવો. રેલ્વે નાળાની બીજી તરફના ગામડાઓના લોકોને અવર જવર માટે ચોપાટપાલ્લી હેલીપેડવાળા રસ્તાનો ઉપયોગ કરવો. લીમખેડાથી લીમડી, ઝાલોદ અને રાજસ્થાન જવા આવવા માટે દાહોદ હાઇવે થી કાળીતળાઇ થઇ બાઇપાસવાળા રસ્તાનો ઉપયોગ કરવાનો રહેશે.

