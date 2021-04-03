તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તપાસ:કોરોનામાં જામીન મુક્ત થયેલા હિરોલા ગામના બે કેદી ફરાર

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સમય મર્યાદામાં જેલમાં પરત નહીં જતાં ફરિયાદો નોંધાઇ
  • બંને વડોદરાની મધ્યસ્થ જેલમાં સજા ભોગવતા હતા

કોરોના કાળ દરમિયાન વિવિધ ગુનામાં સજા કાપતા કેદીઓને મુક્ત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. ત્યારે મુક્તિનો સમય પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ પણ દાહોદ જિલ્લાના બે કેદી વડોદરાની જેલમાં પરત ન જઇ ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતાં. શોધખોળ બાદ પણ તેનો કોઇ જ પત્તો નહીં મળતાં અંતે વડોદરા જેલના જેલરે બંને સામે સંજેલી પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. દાહોદ જિલ્લાના સંજેલી તાલુકાના હિરોલા ગામના ચાંદરી ફળિયામાં રહેતાં રામાભાઇ ગજાભાઇ ભાભોર અને હિંમતભાઇ દીતાભાઇ ભાભોર વિવિધ ગુનામાં તકસીરવાન ઠરતા તેમને પાકા કામના કેદી તરીકતે સજા કાપવા માટે વડોદરાની મધ્યસ્થ જેલમાં મુકવામાં આવ્યા હતાં.

કોરોના કાળ દરમિયાન ગુજરાત હાઇકોર્ટ દ્વાર ગઠન થયેલી હાઇપાવર કમીટીની ગાઇડ લાઇન મુજબ નામ.પમાં એડી. સેસન્સ કોર્ટ દાહોદના સંદર્ભ-3ના હુકમથી બંનેને 31 માર્ચના રોજ 60 દિવસ માટે કોવિડ-19 અંતર્ગત વચગાળાના જામીન રજા ઉપર મુક્ત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. ત્યાર બાદ હાઇકોર્ટના હુકમથી 45 દિવસનો વધારો થયો હતો.

આ સમયગાળો પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ પણ 31 ડિસેમ્બર 2020 સુધીનો વધારો પણ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ બંનેને 31 ડિસેમ્બર 2020ના રોજ જેલમાં પરત હાજર થવાનું હતું. ત્યારે બંને પરત નહીં જઇને ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતાં. શોધખોળ બાદ પણ તેમનો કોઇ જ પત્તો મળ્યો ન હતો. અંતે આ મામલે વડોદરા મધ્યસ્થ જેલના જેલર સી. જે ગોહિલે સંજેલી પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

