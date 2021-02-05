તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

'શિયાળું વિઝા':​​​​​​​યુરોપથી છેક દાહોદ આવેલા બતક રેડ ક્રિસ્ટેડ પોચાર્ડ અાકર્ષણનુ કેન્દ્ર

  (યાયાવર) પક્ષી શિયાળામાં જયારે યુરોપીય દેશોમાં બર્ફીલી મોસમમાં ખોરાકની અછત વર્તાતા હજારો કિલોમીટરનો પ્રવાસ કરીને ગુજરાત આવે છે.
  દાહોદના નગરાળા અને દસલા તળાવ ખાતે તે મોટી સંખ્યામાં જોઇ શકાય છે

હજારો કિ.મી. નો પ્રવાસ કરીને દાહોદ આસપાસ આવેલા જળાશયોમાં પડાવ નાખતા રાતોબારી દાહોદમાં શિયાળાની મોસમ પક્ષીવિદો-પ્રેમીઓ માટે અનોખો અવસર લઇને આવે છે. માગસર મહિનાની આસપાસ જયારે ઠંડી જોર પકડવાનું શરૂ કરે છે ત્યારે છેક યુરોપથી પ્રવાસ કરીને આવતા રેડ ક્રેસ્ટેડ પોર્ચાડ જેને ગુજરાતીમાં લાલચાંચ કારચીયા કે રાતોબારી કહે છે દાહોદમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં પોતાનો શિયાળો ગાળે છે. ગુજરાતમાં થોર જેવા તળાવમાં પણ આ પક્ષી માંડ બે-ત્રણ જોવા મળતાં હોય છે. જયારે દાહોદનાં નગરાળા-દસાલા તળાવ ખાતે પક્ષીપ્રેમીઓ તેમને નરી આંખે આસાનીથી નિરીક્ષણ કરી શકે છે તે પણ દોઢ સોથી પણ વધુ સંખ્યામાં. જે અન્ય કોઇ પણ જગ્યાએ ખૂબ મૂશ્કેલ છે. પક્ષીપ્રેમી અને વાઇલ્ડ લાઇફ ફોટોગ્રાફી કરતાં અમદાવાદના શ્રી મુકેશ આચાર્ય ખાસ આ પક્ષીની ફોટોગ્રાફી કરવા માટે દાહોદ આવે છે. પક્ષી અભ્યાસી શ્રી આચાર્ય જણાવે છે કે, સાઇબેરીયા-યુરોપના દેશોમાંથી પ્રવાસ કરીને આવતું આ માઇગ્રન્ટ (યાયાવર) પક્ષી શિયાળામાં જયારે યુરોપીય દેશોમાં બર્ફીલી મોસમમાં ખોરાકની અછત વર્તાતા હજારો કિલોમીટરનો પ્રવાસ કરીને ગુજરાત આવે છે. ગુજરાતમાં પણ ખાસ કરીને દાહોદમાં રાતોબારી મોટી સંખ્યામાં જોવા મળે છે. દાહોદના નગરાળા અને દસલા તળાવ ખાતે તે મોટી સંખ્યામાં જોઇ શકાય છે. રેડ ક્રેસ્ટેડ પોર્ચાડમાં માદાં કરતા પ્રમાણમાં નર રાતોબારી ખૂબ જ આકર્ષક દેખાવ ધરાવે છે. તેને જોતા જ ઓળખી શકાય છે. જયારે માદા રાતોબારી એટલી દેખાવડી નથી હોતી. નર પક્ષી તેના સોનેરી અને છીંકણી રંગના મિશ્રણવાળું માથું અને લાલચટક ચાંચને લીધે તરત ઓળખાઇ જાય છે. જયારે માદા રેડ ક્રેસ્ટેડ પોચાર્ડ છીંકણી રંગનું હોય છે. અન્ય પ્રવાસી પંખીઓની સરખામણીમાં રાતોબારીને તેની લાલચાંચ પરથી ઓળખવા ખૂબ સહેલા છે, માટે તેમને લાલ ચાંચ કરચીયા પણ કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ પક્ષી મૂળ તો ડકસ(બતક) પ્રજાતિનાં છે. સાઉથ યુરોપના તળાવોમાં તેઓ પોતાના ઇંડા મૂકે છે. જયારે શિયાળામાં હિમઋતુના આગમન બાદ મધ્ય એશિયા તરફ ખોરાકની શોધમાં પ્રયાણ કરે છે અને ભારતમાં તેનો શિયાળો ગાળે છે. આ રેડ ક્રેસ્ટેડ પોચાર્ડના વર્તુણકનો અભ્યાસ ખૂબ રસપ્રદ બની રહે છે. આમ તો આ પક્ષી માણસોથી ખાસ્સાં શરમાતા પક્ષીઓ છે. એટલે કે માણસ હોય ત્યાં સુધી કિનારા પર આવતા નથી. પરંતુ દાહોદનાં તળાવોમાં તેઓ થોડી છૂટ લેતા નજરે પડે છે. માણસોની અવરજવર હોવા છતાં તેઓ કિનારા પર આવતા જોવા મળે છે. સામાન્ય રીતે દિવસે તેઓ પીઠ પર માથું નાખીને સુઇ જતા કે અન્ય પ્રવૃતિ કરતા જોવા મળે છે. જયારે રાતે કિનારા પર માણસોની અવરજવર બંઘ થતાં કિનારા પરની વનસ્પતિને પાણીમાં ડુબકી મારીને ખાતાં હોય છે. તળાવમાંની વનસ્પતિના પાન, તેના મૂળિયા રાતોબારીનો ખોરાક. દાહોદના નગરાળા અને દસલા તળાવના છીછરાપણા અને વનસ્પતિને લીધે અહીં તે મોટી સંખ્યામાં જોવા મળી રહ્યાં છે. અહીંનું વાતાવરણ તેમને બધી રીતે માફકસર આવી રહ્યું છે. અહીંના તળાવોમાં રાતોબારી ડૂબકીઓ મારતા કે ઉડતા જોવાનો અનોખો જ લહાવો છે. તેઓ જયારે ડૂબકી મારીને બહાર આવે અને ભીના થયેલા માથાને સૂકવવા માટે માથું ફૂલાવે છે ત્યારે ઓર સુંદર લાગે છે. આ પક્ષીઓને સમૂહમાં તરતા જોવા આહ્લાદક અનુભવ બની રહે છે. શ્રી મુકેશ આચાર્ય જણાવે છે કે, પ્રાકૃતિક રીતે જળવાયેલું, ખાસ કરીને છીછરા પાણીનું તળાવ આ પક્ષીઓને આકર્ષે છે. તળાવનું આ કુદરતીપણું જાળવી રાખવું જરૂરી છે. દાહોદના તળાવોમાં ગિરીજા એટલે કે કોટન ટીલ પણ જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. s

