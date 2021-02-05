તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સંક્રમણ:દાહોદ જિલ્લાની વધુ એક શાળામાં શિક્ષક કોરોના સંક્રમિત થતા વાલીઓમાં ફફડાટ, ઝાલોદના લીમડી નગરની શાળાના શિક્ષક કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા

  • ત્રણ દિવસમાં જિલ્લામાં ત્રણ શિક્ષક કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા

કોરોના મહામારી વચ્ચે કોવિડ ગાઈડલાઈન્સના ચુસ્ત પાલન સાથે શાળા કોલેજ ઓફલાઈન શરૂ કરવામા આવી છે. ત્યારે દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં છેલ્લા ત્રણ દિવસ દરમિયાન બીજી શાળામાં શિક્ષક કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયાનો બનાવ બન્યો છે.

ઝાલોદ તાલુકાના લીમડી નગરની એક શાળામાં એક શિક્ષક કોરોના સંક્રમિત થતા વાલીઓ અને અન્ય સ્ટાફમાં ફફાડાટ ફેલાયો છે.

દેવગઢ બારીઆની એસ.આર.હાઈસ્કુલ ખાતે પણ બે દિવસ અગાઉ બે શિક્ષકોના કોરોના પોઝિટિવ રિપોર્ટ આવ્યા હતા. ત્યારબાદ આજે મળતી માહિતી પ્રમાણે ઝાલોદ તાલુકાના લીમડી નગરમાં આવેલ બી.પી.અગ્રવાલ શાળાના એક શિક્ષકને પણ કોરોના સંક્રમણ થતાં લીમડી નગરની આ શાળામાં ફફડાટ ફેલાઈ જવા પામ્યો છે. શિક્ષકો સહિત બાળકો અને વાલીઓમાં પણ ચિંતાનું મોજુ ફરી વળ્યું છે. ત્યારે અન્ય શિક્ષકો સહિત વિદ્યાર્થીઓના પણ કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવનાર હોવાની માહિતી મળી રહી છે.

હવે જ્યારે શાળા, કોલેજો ફરી ધમધમતી થઈ રહી છે ત્યારે ફરીવાર કોરોનાએ માથુ ઉચકતાં બાળકોના વાલીઓ પણ હવે પોતાના બાળકોને શાળાએ મોકલવાને લઈ મૂંઝવણમાં મુકાયા છે. આ બી.પી.અગ્રવાલ શાળાને સંપુર્ણ સેનેટરાઈઝર કરવાની કામગીરી પણ આરોગ્ય તંત્રએ હાથ ધરી છે.

