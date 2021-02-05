તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઉજવણી:​​​​​​​દાહોદમાં વૈષ્ણવ મહિલા ગ્રુપ દ્વારા હોળીના 'રસિયા' કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરાયું

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બહેનો અને બાળકોએ રસિયાની રમઝટ બોલાવી

દાહોદ શહેરમાં ઉત્સવપ્રિય વૈષ્ણવ મહિલા ગ્રૃપ, દાહોદ દ્વારા હોળીના રસિયા કાર્યક્રમનું ભવ્ય આયોજન કરાયું હતું. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં સમાજની બહેનો સહિત બાળકો મળી રસિયાની રમઝટ બોલાવી હતી.

હોળીના પાવન પર્વ અગાઉ દાહોદમાં ઠેર ઠેર રસિયાના કાર્યક્રમો યોજાય છે. અબીલ ગુલાલ અને ફુલના સંગાથે રસિયાની રમઝટ રેલાય છે. લાંબા સમયથી ચાલતા કોરોના કાળ બાદ હવે કેસમાં પણ ઘટાડો થયો છે ત્યારે સહુને રાહત મળે અને એકાંતવાસથી કંટાળેલા સહુ લોકો પુનઃ સમયથી તાદામ્યતા કેળવે તેવા શુભાઆશયથી દાહોદની ઉત્સવપ્રિય વૈષ્ણવ મહિલા ગ્રૃપ દ્વારા શહેરના દશાનીમા વણિક વાડી, દેસાઈવાડ ખાતે તારીખ ૦૬.૦૩.૨૦૨૧ને શનિવારના રોજ રાત્રીના ૦૯ વાગ્યાથી આરંભ થયેલ આ હોળીના રસિયા કાર્યક્રમમાં યોજાયો હતો.

વૈષ્ણવાચાર્ય પ.પૂ.ગો.૧૦૮ કલ્યાણરાયજી બાવાશ્રી દાહોદમાં છે ત્યારે તેઓ પણ આ કાર્યક્રમમમાં પધાર્યા હતાં. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં સમાજની મહિલાઓ, બાળાઓ, બાળકો સહિત મોટી સંખ્યામાં વૈષ્ણવો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં હતાં.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો આંક 17.50 લાખને પાર, 3.40 લાખ લોકોએ વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ પણ લીધો - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો