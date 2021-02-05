તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દાહોદ પાસે દીપડો દેખાયો:દાહોદ નજીક મુવાલિયામાં દીપડો દેખાતા લોકોમાં ગભરાટ, સ્થાનિકોએ ઉતારેલા વિડિયો વાઈરલ થયા

દાહોદ10 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મંગળવારે રાત્રે 8.45 કલાકે ફરતા દીપડાનો લોકોએ વિડિયો ઉતાર્યો આ પહેલા પણ આ વિસ્તારમાં દીપડો દેખાઇ ચુક્યો છે

દાહોદ નજીક આવેલા મુવાલિયા માં તારીખ મંગળવારની રાત્રે એક દીપડો ફરતો દેખાતા સ્થાનિકોમાં ભય ફેલાયો હતો.કેટલાક રહેવાસીઓએ તેનો વિડિયો પણ બનાવ્યો હતો. તે વિડિયો વાઈરલ થયા છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં આ પહેલા પણ દીપડાએ દેખા દીધી હોવાથી આસપાસના વિસ્તારોમાં દીપડો હોવાની આશંકા પ્રબળ બની છે. સ્થાનિકોએ વન વિભાગને આ મામલે રજૂઆત પણ કરી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

ધાનપુર પંથકમાં બે દિવસ પૂર્વે દીપડાએ નિંદ્રાધીન મહિલા પર હુમલો કર્યો હતો દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં ધાનપુર પંથકમાં સૌથી વધુ દીપડાનો આતંક છે. બે દિવસ પહેલા જ ઉંઘતી મહિલા પર દીપડાએ હુમલો કર્યો હતો. આ પહેલા પણ આવી ઘટનાઓ કેટલીયે વાર બની ચુકી છે. તેવા સમયે દાહોદ શહેરની નજીક આવેલા મુવાલિયા ગામમાં પણ મંગળવારે રાત્રે પોણા નવ વાગ્યાના અરસામાં એક દીપડો સરેઆમ રસ્તા પર ફરતો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. જેથી રાત્રે આટલા સમયે દીપડાએ દેખા દેતા ગ્રામજનોમાં સ્વાભાવિક રીતે જ ભય ફેલાયો હતો. કેટલાક સ્થાનિકોએ ફરતા દીપડાના મોબાઇલમાં વિડિયો પણ ઉતાર્યા હતા અને તે વિડિયો જ વાઇરલ થયા છે. આ પહેલા પણ આ વિસ્તારમાં દીપડા દેખાયા છે. ત્યારે આસ પાસમાં જ દીપડો તેના પરિવાર સાથે રહેતો હોવાની પ્રબળ સંભાવના છે. સ્થાનિકોએ વન અધિકારીઓને પણ જાણ કરી હોવાની માહિતી પ્રાપ્ત થઇ છે.

નજીકમાં જ કોલેજો આવેલી છે મુવાલિયાની બાજુમાં જ થોડા અંતરે જ ઝાયડસ મેડીકલ કોલેજ આવેલી છે.જેમાં 300 જેટલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અભ્યાસ કરે છે.તેની બાજુમાં જ ફિઝિયોથેરાપી કોલેજ પણ આવેલી છે. મેડીકલ કોલેજમાં સ્ટાફ પણ કોલેજ કેમ્પસમાં જ રહે છે તદઉપરાંત દાહોદ શહેરને અડીને આવેલો વિસ્તાર હોવાથી માનવ વસ્તીને દીપડાનુ જોખમ વધારે છે.જેથી આસપાસના વન્ય વિસ્તારને પણ નુકશાન ન કરવું જોઇએ તે માનવ જીવનના હિતમાં જ છે. દાહોદમાં ઘુસેલો દીપડો અહીંથી જ આવ્યો હતો.

લોકડાઉન પહેલા દાહોદમાં એક દીપડો ઘૂસ્યોહતો લોકડાઉન પહેલા દાહોદ શહેરમાં વહેલી સવારે એક દીપડો ઘૂસી ગયો હતો. શહેરના મધ્યમાં આવેલા પ્રસંગ પાર્ટી પ્લોટના શૌચાલયમાં છૂપાયેલા દીપડાને સફાઇકર્મીઓએ સૌ પ્રથમ જોયો હતો. ત્યાર બાદ દીપડો અગ્રવાલ સોસાયટીમાં ઘૂસી જતા દહેશત ફેલાઈ હતી અને દીપડાએ આખા વિસ્તારને માથે લીધો હતો. તેણે ત્રણ વ્યક્તિને ઈજા પણ પહોંચાડી હતી, છેવટે કલાકોની જહેમત બાદ તેને સ્કૂલના કેમ્પસમાં બેહોશ કરી ઝડપી પાડવામાં આવ્યો હતો.આ દીપડો પણ મુવાલિયામાં આવેલી એક વાડીમાં જ પરિવાર સાથે રહેતો હોવાનુ વન અધિકારીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

