(દીવા તળે અઁધારુ):દાહાેદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના માજી પ્રમુખના વિસ્તારમાં જ સ્થાનિકાેનું ચુંટણી બહિષ્ેકારનુ અેલાન

દાહાેદએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • અભલાેડના રાયણના બારીયા ફળિયામાં વર્ષાેથી રસ્તાે ન બનતાં ગ્રામજનાેમાં રાેષ હવે જિલ્લા કાેંગ્રેસ સમિતિના પ્રમુખ અા બેઠકના પ્રબળ દાવેદાર છે

દાહાેદ જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વર્જાયની ચુંટણીઓ નજીક છે ત્યારે મતદારાે પણ પાેતાનાે મિજાજ બતાવી રહ્યા છે.તેવી જ રીતે જિલ્લા પંચાયતના માજી પ્રમુખના મતવિસ્તાર અભલાેડમાં જ પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાના અભાવે કેટલાક ગ્રામજનાેઅે ચુંટણી બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચાેરતાં ઘણાં પ્રશ્નાર્થાે સર્જાયા છે.બીજી તરફ અા બેઠકની અનામત સ્થિતિ બદલાઇ જતાં હવે જિલ્લા કાેંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ અહીં દાવેદારી નાેંધાવી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે અા વિસ્તારનાે કાયાકલ્પ થશે કે નહી તે હાલ કહેવુ અઘું છે. દાહાેદ જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીઅાે નજીક અાવતાં ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારાેમાં જાણે દિવાળી અાવી હાેય તેમ જણાઇ રહ્યુ છે.કારણ કે અાખાેદિવસ તાે રાજકીય પક્ષાેના નેતાઅાેની દાેડ ધામ રહેતી જ હાેય છે પરંતુ રાત્રે પણ સ્થાનિક નેતાઅાેના અાંટા ફેરા સરુ થઇ ગયા છે.કડકડતી ઠંડીમાં પણ તાપણાંના સહારે માેડી રાત સુધી ટાેળ ટપ્પા ચાલી રહ્યા છે.હજી સુધી ઉમેદવારાે જાહેર કરવામાં અાવ્યા નથી પરંતુ સંભવિત ઉમેદવારાેને લઇને બેઠકાેનાે દાૈર શરુ થઇ ગયાે છે.જિલ્લાના ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારાેમાં ફળિયે ઉફળિયે જઇને બેઠકાે કરવી પડતી હાેવાને કારણે નેતાઅાેએ અાગાેતરું અાયાેજન કરવુ પડે છે.જેથી ભાજપા અને કાેંગ્રેસ પક્ષના નેતાઅાેને વ્યક્તિગત જવાબદારી તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકાે દીઠ જવાબદારી સુપરત કરવામાં અાવી છે.તેવા સમયેે મતદારાેે પણ પાેતાના વિસ્તારાેમાં થયેલા અને બાકી રહી ગયેલા વિકાસ કામાેનાે હિસાબ લગાવીને ઉમેદવારાે અને નેતાઅાેનાે જવાબ માંગવા તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા છે.અાવી જ અેક ઘટના ગરબાડા તાલુકાના અભલાેડ વિસ્તારમાં બની છે.જેમાં રાયણ ગ્રામ પંચાયતના બારીયા ફળિયામાં કલેક્ટરથી માંડી મુખ્યમંત્રી સુધી રજૂઅાતાે કરવા છતાં રસ્તાે ન બનતા સ્થાનિકાેઅે ચુંટમી બહિષ્કારનુ અેલાન કરતા નેતાઅાેમાં દાેડધામ મચી ગઇ છે.સાૈથી મહત્વની બાબત અે છે કે અા વિસ્તારના જિલ્લા પંચાયતના સભ્ય પદે કાેંગી ઉમેદવાર રમીલાબેન ભુરિયા ચુંટાયા હતા.જેઅાે દાહાેદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ પદે પણ નિયુક્ત થયા હતા.તેઓ અઢી વર્ષ સુધી દાહાેદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ રહ્યા હતા તેમ છતાં તેમના મત વિસ્તારમાં જ રસ્તા જેેવી પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા ઉપલ્બ્ધ ન થવાને કારણે મતદારાે ચુંટણી બહિષ્કાર સુધી પહાેંચી જતા અાપાે અાપ જ ઘણાં પ્રશ્નાર્થાે ઉભા થાય છે.ેબીજી રસપ્રદ બાબત અે છે કે અા બેઠક હવે અાદિજાતિ સ્ત્રી અનામત માંથી બદલાઇને માત્ર અાદિજાતિ થઇ જતા હવે અહીંથી જ જિલ્લા કાેંગ્રેસ સમિતિના પ્રમુખ કીરીટ પટેલ પ્રબળ દાવેદારી નાેંધાવી રહ્યા છે.અામ અભલાેડ બેઠક ફરીથી ચર્ચામા અાવી છે.

