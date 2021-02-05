તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જય આદિવાસી:બીટીપીએ આજે જિલ્લા પંચાયત સહિત પાંચ બેઠકોના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કર્યા, ભાજપા, કોંગ્રેસ અને આપ બાદ ચોથો પક્ષ મેદાનમાં

  • દાહોદ તાલુકામાં ભારતીય ટ્રાયબલ પાર્ટીની આગેકુચ ભાજપા કોંગ્રેસ માટે પડકાર

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીઓની તૈયારીઓ પૂરજોશમાં ચાલી રહી છે.ત્યારે પક્ષ પલ્ટો પણ ઘણાં નેતા કરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે દાહોદ તાલુકા પંચાયતના નગરાલા બેઠકના સભ્ય તેમના સમર્થકો સાથે બીટીપીમાં જોડાઇ ગયા બાદ વધુ ઉમેદવારો બીટીપીએ જાહેર કરતાં સ્થાનિક રાજકારણનામાં નવા સમીકરણો રચાઇ રહ્યા હોવાનુ લાગી રહ્યુ છે. આમ કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપા માટે આ નવો પડકાર સાબિત થાય તો નવાઇ પામવા જેવું નહી હોય.

આ વિસ્તારમાં કોંગ્રેસનો દબદબો યથાવત
દાહોદ તાલુકા પંચાયત વર્ષોથી કોંગ્રેસનો ગઢ રહી છે અને આજે પણ આ વિસ્તારમાં કોંગ્રેસનો દબદબો યથાવત છે. ગત વખતે પણ કુલ 38 માંથી 25 બેઠકો કોંગ્રેસે જીતી હતી અને એક અપક્ષે પણ કોંગ્રેસને સમર્થન આપતાં સંખ્યાબળ 26 નું હતુ. ત્યારે હાલમાં પણ દાહોદ તાલુકા પંચાયત કબ્જે કરવા ભાજપે એડી ચોટીનું જેાર લગાવવવુ પડશે તેમ લાગી રહ્યુ છે. બીજી તરફ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપ સામે પડકાર ઉભો થઇ રહ્યો હોય તેમ જણાઇ રહ્યુ છે. કારણ કે આમ આદમી પાર્ટી તો મેદાનમાં આવી જ ગઇ છે. ત્યારે જય આાદિવાસીના નારા સાથે બીટીપી પણ પોતાનો અલગ ચોકો રચી રહી છે.

બીટીપી સાથે ચતુષ્કોણીય જંગ જામશે
દાહોદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની નગરાળા બેઠક પર ગત વખતે કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર રુમાલભાઇ ડામોર વિજેતા બન્યા હતા. પરંતુ તેઓ હવે તેમના કામ નથતા હોવાથી કોંગ્રેસથી નારાજ થયા છે અને તેમણે બીટીપીનો હાથ પકડી લીધો છે. ત્યારબાદ તારીખ 10 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ભારતીય ટ્રાયબલ પાર્ટી દ્રારા વધુ 6 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં એક જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક સહિત પાંચ તાલુકા પંચાયત બેઠકનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. આમ દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં ભાજપા, કોંગ્રેસ, આમ આદમી પાર્ટી અને ભારતીય ટ્રાયબલ પાર્ટી સાથે કેટલીક બેઠકો ઉપર ચતુષ્કોણીય જંગ જામશે તેમ લાગી રહ્યુ છે.

બીટીપીએ આજે જાહેર કરેલા ઉમેદવારો

જિલ્લા પંચાયત

લીલાબેન નીનામા

તાલુકા પંચાયત
બોરવાણા સંજય ખેતા
નગરાળા રુમાલ ડામોર
ગલાલીયાવાડ લીલાબેન રાહુલ
રેટિયા પ્રફુલ રમસુ પસાયા
ખરોદા સુભાષ હીરા

