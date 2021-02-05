તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દાહોદમાં મોટાભાગના લોકો પાસે અને બહુધા કચેરીઓમાં બીએસએનએલનું કનેક્શન છે. સાવ અચાનક આ કંપનીનું નેટવર્ક ખોરવાતા અસર થવા પામી હતી. બીએસએનએલના અધિકારીઓ પાસેથી પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર દાહોદના સીટી ગ્રાઉન્ડ પાસે અને રાબડાલ ખાતે વરસાદી પાઇપ લાઈન નાખવાના કામ અંતર્ગત ચાલતા ખોદકામથી જમીનની અંદરના કેબલ તૂટી જતા આમ થવા પામ્યું હતું.

જો કે દાહોદ જયારે સ્માર્ટ સીટી બની રહ્યું છે ત્યારે વારંવાર બી.એસ.એન.એલ.ના નેટવર્કના સરકજતા ધાંધિયાથી મુક્તિ મળે તેવું સહુ કોઈ ઈચ્છી રહ્યાં છે અને અનેક લોકોએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા ઉપર એવી પણ રજૂઆતો કરી હતી કે નેટવર્ક આપનારી કંપનીઓ પૈકી અન્ય કંપનીના નેટવર્ક ચાલુ રહે છે.

અને વારેવારે બી.એસ.એન.એલ.ના જ વાયરો કેમ કપાય છે અને આ ત્રણ દિવસ ગ્રાહકોને તકલીફ પડી તે માટે જવાબદાર કોણ? સામાન્ય રીતે પ્લાનની અવધિ સમાપ્ત થાય કે તૈયારીમાં નેટવર્ક બંધ કરી દેવાય છે તો જયારે વારેવારે આમ નેટવર્ક ખોરવાય છે તો શું ગ્રાહકોને તેમના પ્લાનમાં આ દિવસો વધારી અપાશે ખરા? મંગળવારે સવારે પણ સંતરોડ -પીપલોદ લાઈન ખોટકાઈ જતા નેટવર્ક બંધ થઇ ગયું હતું. જેને બીએસએનએલના કર્મચારીઓની ટુકડીએ સમારકામ કરી બપોર બાદ નેટવર્ક ચાલુ કર્યું હતું.

