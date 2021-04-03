તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:દાહોદમાં ક્રમશ, પાલિકા ચૂંટણીનો જામતો માહોલ, કોને ટિકિટ મળશે-કોન કપાશે?

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
દાહોદ નગરપાલિકાની 9 વોર્ડની 36 બેઠકો માટે ભાજપ તરફથી ટિકિટ માંગતા દાવેદારોની સંખ્યા વધતા છેલ્લે 171 સુધી પહોંચી હોવાની માહિતી મળી છે. ત્યારે હવે અંતિમ ચરણમાં તે પૈકી નેતાઓના સગાઓ, જેમની ત્રણ ટર્મ થઈ ચુકી છે તેવા અને 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વય ધરાવતા દાવેદારોને ટિકિટ નહીં આપવાની ભાજપ મોવડી મંડળની જાહેરાત અનુસાર અનેક લોકોની દાવેદારી એમ જ રદબાતલ થઈ જાય તેવી સ્વયં સ્પષ્ટ સંભાવનાઓ જોવાઈ રહી છે. ત્યારે ‌હવે પ્રથમ તબક્કાની છટણી બાદ બીજા અને ત્રીજા તબક્કામાં જે તે 36 ઉમેદવારોના નામ ઉપર ફાઈનલ મહોર વાગશે.

બાકીના કયા કયા ઉમેદવારોના ભાગે નિરાશ થવાનું છે કે પછી બળવો કરી અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી કરવાની આવશે એ તો સમય બતાવશે. દાહોદ પાલિકાની અંતિમ બોર્ડમાં વિજય મેળવી કાઉન્સિલર બનેલા ભાજપના 23 પૈકીના માત્ર 6 સિવાયના 17 લોકોએ પુન: દાવેદારી કરી છે. જે પૈકી ત્રણની 3- 3 ટર્મ સમાપ્ત થઈ છે તો અન્ય દાવેદારો પૈકી આઠેક મહિલાઓની ઉંમર 60 થી વધુ છે તો સાત યુવા દાવેદારો નેતાલોગના પરિવારજનો છે.

અને પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી મુજબ સંગઠન સ્તરે હોદ્દેદાર હોય તેવા પણ દશેક લોકોએ પોતાને ટિકિટ મળે તે માટે દાવેદારી કરી છે. એટલે આ વખતે આટલા બધા દાવેદારો પૈકી બધી રીતે ક્લીનચીટ ધરાવતા હોય તેવા માત્ર 36 કયા લોકોને ઉમેદવારી કરાવવી તે બાબત પસંદગીકારો માટે ધર્મસંકટ બની છે. દાહોદમાં બંને પક્ષે દાવેદારીઓ થઇ જતા કોને ટિકિટ મળશે અને કોની કાપશે તે બાબતે ચર્ચાઓનો દોર આરંભાયો છે.

