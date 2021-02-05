તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Dahod
  • In Dahod District, A Huge Crowd Jammed To Fill Up The Election Nomination Papers, 941 Forms Were Filled In A Single Day.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ધસારો:દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં ચુંટણીના ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવા ભારો ભીડ જામી, એક જ દિવસમાં 941 ફોર્મ ભરાયા

દાહોદ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 157, તાલુકા પંચાયતાઓમાં 727 અને પાલિકામાં 57 ફોર્મ ભરાયા કાર્યકરો દ્વારા કોરોના ગાઇડ લાઇનનું કોઇ પાલન ન થયું

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં ઉમેદવારી માટે શુક્રવારે કતારો જામી હતી. જિલ્લામાં એક જ દિવસમાં કુલ 941 ઉંમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા હતા. જોકે આવતી કાલે અંતિમ દિવસે આંકડો વધી જશે તે નિશ્ચિત છે. ત્યારબાદ ચકાસણી અને ઉમેદવારી પત્રો પરત લેવાના દિવસ બાદ સંપૂર્ણ ચુંટથી ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થશે. હાલ તો ઉમેદવારીની મોસમ પૂર બહારમાં ખીલી છે.

દાહોદ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના 9 તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને દાહોદ નગર પાલિકાની ચુંટણીઓ માટે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવાનો અંતિમ દિવસ 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી છે. જેથી તારીખ 12 ના રોજ સમગ્ર જિલ્લામાં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા માટે ધસારો થયો હતો. જ્યારે હવે એક જ દિવસ બાકી છે, ત્યારે દાહોદ જિલ્લા પંચાયત માટે આજે એક જ દિવસમાં 157 જેટલા ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા હતા. તેવી જ રીતે 9 તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં કુલ 727 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા હતા.

જ્યારે દાહોદ નગર પાલિકા માટે એક જ દિવસમાં 57 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. હવે તારીખ 13 શનિવારના રોજ ઉમેદવારીનો અંતિમ દિવસ છે, ત્યારે છેલ્લી ઘડી સુધી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવવા માટે ભીડ જામસે તે નિશ્ચિત છે. દાહોદના ચુંટણી અધિકારીઓેની કચેરીઓ સામે હકડેઠઠ ભીડ જામી હતી કારણ કે, ઉમેદવારો પોતાના સમર્થકો સાથે ફોર્મ ભરવા ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા. .બપોર સુધી દાહોદમાં મેળા જેવો માહોલ જામ્યો હતો, ત્યારે કાર્યકરો દ્વારા કોઇ પણ કોરોના ગાઇડ લાઇનનું પાલન થયું ન હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમહિલાએ એક વર્ષની દીકરીને પગથી કચડી, 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર લાત મારી; પતિ વીડિયો બનાવતો રહ્યો - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો