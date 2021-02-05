તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણીઓના ચક્રાવો:દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં ત્રીજા દિવસે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીમાં 35 ફોર્મ ભરાયા

દાહોદ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • તાલુકા પંચાયતઓમાં 28,જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 4 ફોર્મ ભરાયા દાહોદ પાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસ સહિત 7 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ રજૂ કર્યા

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીઓનો માહોલ ધીમે ધીમે જામી રહ્યો છે. ઉમેદવારીના ત્રીજા દિવસે જિલ્લામાં કુલ 39 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જેથી આવનાર દિવસોમાં ઉમેદવારી માટે ધસારો થઇ શકે છે. આજે સૌથી વધારે તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં 28 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જ્યારે દાહોદ નગર પાલિકામાં એક જ દિવસમાં 7 ફોર્મ રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં જિલ્લા પંયાયત , 9 તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને દાહોદ નગર પાલિકાની ચુંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાનો આરંભ થઇ ચુક્યો છે. ઉમેદવારીના ત્રીજા દિવસે ફોર્મ ભરવામાં થોડો ધસારો થયો હતો. જેથી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચાર બેઠકો માટે ઉમેદવારી સાથે અહીં ખાતુ ખુલ્યું હતું.

વિવિધ તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં 28 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા બીજી તરફ વિવિધ તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં આજે સાગમટે 28 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા હતા. જ્યારે દાહોદ નગર પાલિકામાં એક જ દિવસમાં 7 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો જુદા જુદા ઉમેદવારોએ રજૂ કર્યા હતા. જિલ્લામાં વિવિધ તાલુકા પંચાયતોમાં જે 28 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા છે, તેમાં સંજેલી તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં મહત્તમ 16, ઝાલોદ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 5, ફતેપુરા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 4, દાહોદ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 2 અને સીંગવડ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં એક ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરાયુ છે.

કોંગ્રેસ વોર્ડ નં.7 દ્રારા ઉમેદવારી પત્રો રજૂ કરાયા જ્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં જે ચાર બેઠકો માટે ફોર્મ ભરાયા છે, તેમાં સંજેલી અને ઝાલોદ તાલુકામાં બે-બે ફોર્મ ભરાયા છે. બીજી તરફ દાહોદ નગર પાલિકામાં કોંગ્રેસ અને અપક્ષ સહિત સાગમટે 7 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જેમાં વોર્ડ નં.3માં સોનલ રવિ આરાહી, સામાન્ય સ્ત્રી અપક્ષ, વોર્ડ નં.4 જગદીશ છગનલાલ રાઠોડ, અપક્ષ વોર્ડનં.5માં ચૌહાણ મહિપાલ સજ્જનસિંહ, ઓ.બી.સી અપક્ષ રાજેશ અનાર સાંસી, સામાન્ય અપક્ષ સંદીપ કાલીદાસ બારીયા, અપક્ષ તેમજ દિનેશ સીકલીગર કોંગ્રેસ વોર્ડ નં.7 દ્રારા પોતાના ઉમેદવારી પત્રો રજૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

