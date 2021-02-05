તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નારાજગી:​​​​​​​દાહોદ શહેર ભાજપામાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી મામલે ઉકળતો ચરુ,

દાહોદ13 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ભાજપાના માજી શહેર પ્રમુખે પક્ષમાંથી રાજીનામુ ધરી દીધુ
  • ત્રણ ટ્રમતી ચુંટાતા વોર્-3ના સદસ્યે મધરાતે કોંગ્રેસનો હાથ ઝાલી લીધો વધુ રાજીનામા પડવાની તેમજ અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાય તેવી શક્યતા

દાહોદ નગર પાલિકાની યાદી જાહેર થતાની સાથે જ કેટલાક વોર્ડમાં વિરોધ વંટોળ ઉભોથયો છે.જેથી કેટલાકે રોષ ઠાલવ્યો છે તો કેટલાક કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાઇ રહ્યા છે.આમ ભાજપા માટે હાલ પડકારો ઉભા થઇ રહ્યા છે પરંતુ ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ બાદ પરિસ્થિતિ બદલાઇ પણ શકે છે.બીજી તરફ ભાજપામાં ભડકો થતાં કોંગ્રેસીઓ ગેલમાં આવી ગયા છે.

દાહોદ પાલિકાની જાહેર કરાયેલી યાદીમાં પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખે બનાવેલા નિયમોનો છેદ ઉડાડી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે તો કેટલાક નિયમોનો ઉપયોગ ઉમેદવારો કાપવા માટે કરાયો હોવાના આક્ષેપ થઇ રહ્યા છે.હાલમાં જ કોંગ્રેસમાંતી જોડાયેલાને ટિકિટો આપી દેવાતા ભાજપાના કાર્યકરોમાં બારે નારાજગી વ્યાપી ગઇ છે. વોર્ડ નં 1માં કેટલાક ભાજપી કાર્યકરો આવી ગતિવિધિથી રોષે ભરાયા છે. વોર્ડ નં 3માં સતત બે ટર્મથી ચુંટાતા અને તે પહેલા અપક્ષ ચુંટાયેલા કાઇદભાઇ ચુનાવાલાને ભાજપે ઉમેદવાર ન બનાવતા તેઓ રાત્રે જ કોંગ્રેસમાં જોડાઇ ગયા હતા.

તેવી જ રીતે વોર્ડ નં 5માં સતત ત્રણ ટર્મથી ચુંટાતા મહિલા કાઉન્સીલર પુષ્પાબેન ટાકુરને પણ નિયમ પ્રમાણે રીપીટ ન કરાતા તેમણે બધા નિયમોનુ પાલન ન કરી માત્રે ટિકિટો કાપવા જ નિયમો બતાવતા હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કર્યો છે.વોર્ડ નં 4 માં પણ ત્ર ટર્મથી વિજેતા થતા અરવિંદ ચોપરાએ તો ભાજપામાંતી રાજીનાનુ આપી દીધુ છે અને તેમણે પક્ષના મોવડીની નિતી રીતી સામે ભારે રોષ વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. વોર્ડ ન 9 માં પમ ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરાતાં ભાજપાના કાર્યકરોમાં જ ઉકલતો ચરુ છે ત્યારે તેમાનાં કેટલાક અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવે તો નવાઇ પામવા જેવુ નહી હોય. તેવી જ રીતે કેટલીયે વખત ટિકિટની માંગણી કરનારાઓને આ વખતે પણ તક ન મળતા તંવા જૂના જોગીઓ પણ નારાજ છે.ત્યારે હવે કોંગ્રેસ તરફે કોણ ઉમેદવારી કરશે તેના પર સૌની મીટ મંડાયેલી છે.

