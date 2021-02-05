તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિન વિશેષ:હું છું R.J રાધા, દાહોદ જિલ્લાના એક માત્ર FMમાં રેડીયો જોકી આદિવાસી યુવતિ ધૂમ મચાવે છે

દાહોદ16 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: હિમાંશુ નાગર
  • લીલરની સરકારી શાળામાં ભણીને રાધા બીલવાળ MSW થઇ એન.જી.ઓમાં નોકરી કરવા કરતાં મનોરંજન ક્ષેત્રમાં કારકિર્દી બનાવી

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં આદિવાસી વિસ્તારમાં એક સમયે યુવતિ કે મહિલા કોઇ પણ સવાલનો જવાબ આપતાં ખચકાતી હતી.ધીમે ધીમે શિક્ષણનો વ્યાપ વધતો ગયો તેમ તેમ આત્મનિર્ભર બનીને આદિવાસી યુવતિઓ વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રે કાઠું કાઢી રહી છે.ત્યારે ગામડામાં ઉછરેલી આદિવાસી પરિવારની બાળકીએ યુવાનીમાં ઉચ્ચ સિક્ષણ મેળવીને નવું જ ક્ષેત્ર પસંદ કર્યુ છે.આજે માસ્ટર ઓફ સોશ્યલ વર્કની ડીગ્રી ધારી આ યુવતિ દાહોદના એક રેડીયો અવાજ 90.8 એફ એમમાં રેડીયો જોકી તરીકે મનોરંજન પીરસી રહી છે.જે જિલ્લાનુ એક માત્ર અનોખું ઉદાહરણ છે.

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં 75 ટકા વસ્તી આદિવાસીઓની છે. આ સમાજમાં ગરીબી અને નિરક્ષરતા આજે પણ છે પરંતુ સરખામણીએ શિક્ષણનો વ્યાપ ઘણો વધ્યો છે. જેથી આદિવાસી યુવકો અને યુવતિઓ શિક્ષણ થકી જ પગભર થઇ રહ્યા છે.શિક્ષક,પ્રોફેસર,વકીલ,ડોક્ટર,ફાર્માસીસ્ટ,ઇજનેર પણ હવે આદિવાસી યુવક યુવતિઓ મોટી સંખ્યામાં બની રહ્યા છે ત્યારે સરકારી વિભાગોમાં પણ કારકુન થી માંડી કલેક્ટર સુધીના હોદ્દાઓ પણ ભોગવી રહ્યા છે.

અભિનય ક્ષેત્રે જુવાનિયાઓ પોતાનું નસીબ આજમાવી રહ્યા છે
મનોરંજન ક્ષેત્રમાં આદિવાસી સમાજ સહિત કેટલાક ચોક્કસ સમાજના યુવક યુવતિઓ બહુ ઓછા જોવા મળે છે. તેના ઘણાં કારણો હોઇ શકે છે, પરંતુ સંગીત ક્ષેત્રે હવે એવા કોઇ ફેરફાર જોવા મળતા નથી. કારણ કે દરેક સમાજમાંથી કંઠ તેમજ સંગીત વાદ્યોના કલાકારો આપણે સાંભળી રહ્યા છે. અભિનય ક્ષેત્રે પણ હવે સામાજિક બંધનો તોડીને જુવાનિયાઓ પોતાનું નસીબ આજમાવી રહ્યા છે.

રાધા બીલવાળે મનોરંજનની દુનિયા પસંદ કરી
આ સમયમાં મહિલા દિને દાહોદ તાલુકાના એક ગામની યુવતિને યાદ કરવી જરુરી છે. નાનકડાં લીલર ગામમાં રહેતાં બાલુભાઇ બીલવાળ વ્યવસાયે શિક્ષક છે. જેથી તેમની પુત્રી રાધાએ ધોરણ 1 થી 7નું શિક્ષણ લીલર ગામમાં સરકારી પ્રાથમિક શાળામાં જ લીધુ અને ધોરણ 8 થી 12 કતવારામાં આવેલી અર્ધસરકારી માધ્યમિક શાળામાં અભ્યાસ પૂર્ણ કર્યો.અ(મદાવાદની ગુજરાત કોલોજમાં સ્નાતક થયા બાદ ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સિટીમાં જ માસ્ટર ઓફ સોશ્યલ વર્ક(M.S.W)નો અભ્યાસ ક્રમ પૂર્ણ કર્યો.આટલો ઉચ્ચ અભ્યાસ કર્યા પછી કોઇ સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થામાં કે સરકારી વિભાગમાં નોકરી મળે તેમ હોવા છતાં રાધા બીલવાળે તે છોડીને મનોરંજનની દુનિયાને પસંદ કરી.

નવા જ ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રસિધ્ધિ મેળવી
દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં બ્લાઇન્ડ વેલફેર કાઉન્સીલ દ્વારા પોતાનુ સર્વ પ્રથમ એફએમ લોન્ચ કરવામાં આવ્યુ અને તેમાં રાધા બીલવાળને જે કરવું હતુ તેની તક મળી ગઇ અને એક આદિવાસી યુવતિ બની ગઇ જિલ્લાના એક માત્ર એફએમ રેડીયો અવાજ 90.8ની રેડીયો જોકી. આજે પણ દાહોદની જનતાને તે મનોરંજન પુરું પાડે છે. તેની ભાષા અને ઉચ્ચારણો જાણે કોઇ પ્રસિધ્ધ એન્કરના હોય તેવા જ આબેહુબ છે ત્યારે આદિવાસી યુવતિએ એક નવા જ ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રસિધ્ધિ મેળવી ખોટા લોકોએ બાંધેલી ખોટી મર્યાદાઓના બંધનો તોડી નાખીને ઘણાં પ્રતિભાશાળી યુવક યુવતિઓ માટેના માર્ગ ખુલ્લા કરી દીધા છે તેમ કહેવું કમ સે કમ મહિલા દિને તો એતિશયોક્તિ ભર્યુ નહી હોય.

