રાહત:​​​​​​​દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં 'નલ સે જલ' યોજના હેઠળના કામોને મળી વહીવટી મંજૂરી

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 57 ગામોના 31977 ઘરો સુધી 29.64 કરોડના ખર્ચે પહોંચશે પીવાનું શુદ્ધ પાણી

જિલ્લા સેવા સદન, દાહોદ ખાતે જિલ્લા જળ અને જાહેર સ્વચ્છતા સમિતિની બેઠક કલેક્ટર વિજય ખરાડીની અધ્યક્ષતામાં યોજાઇ હતી. બેઠકમાં કલેક્ટરશ્રીએ જિલ્લાના કુલ 57 ગામોના 31977 ઘરોને 'નલ સે જલ' યોજના અંતર્ગત કનેક્શન માટે વહીવટી મંજૂરી આપી છે. છ મહિનામાં યોજના પૂર્ણ કરવાના લક્ષ્યાંક સાથે આ યોજના અંતર્ગત અંદાજે 29.64 કરોડ જેટલી રકમ ખર્ચવામાં આવશે.

બેઠકમાં કલેક્ટર ખરાડીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, જિલ્લાના તમામ ગામોને 'નલ સે જલ' યોજના અંતર્ગત આવરી લેવા માટેની કામગીરી ઝડપથી પૂર્ણ કરવી તેમજ ગામના દરેક ઘરને પીવાનું શુદ્ધ અને સ્વચ્છ પાણી મળી રહે તે આપણી મહત્વની પ્રાથમિકતા છે.

'નલ સે જલ' યોજના અંતર્ગત 9 તાલુકાના કુલ 57 ગામોમાં પીવાનું શુદ્ધ પાણી માટે ઘર દીઠ કનેક્શન અપાશે. આ માટે વિવિધ જૂથ યોજના જેવી કે હાફેશ્વર, કજેટા પીપેરો, ભાણા સિમલ, માછણનાળા, હિરોલો વગેરેને સોર્સ તરીકે ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવશે. તેમજ આ માટે જરૂરી પાઇપલાઇન, પમ્પીંગ મશીનરી વગરેની કામગીરી કરીને 57 ગામોના કુલ 31977 ઘરો સુધી નળ કનેક્શન પહોંચાડવાની કામગીરી વાસ્મો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવશે. વર્ષ 2020-21 અંતર્ગત સમાવિષ્ટ આ યોજના હેઠળ અંદાજે રૂ. 29.64 કરોડ ખર્ચવામાં આવશે. આ બેઠકમાં જિલ્લા જળ અને જાહેર સ્વચ્છતા સમિતિના સભ્યો પણ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં હતા.

