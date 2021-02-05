તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં વરિષ્ઠ નાગરિકો ર્નિભય થઇને લઇ રહ્યાં છે કોવીડ વેક્સિન

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 81 વર્ષના બિપિનચંદ્વ જણાવે છે કે વેક્સિન બાબતે ખોટી અફવાઓથી દૂર રહેવું

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાને નાબૂદ કરવા માટે વેક્સિનેશનના ત્રીજા તબક્કાનો પ્રારંભ પહેલી માર્ચથી થઇ ગયો છે. ત્યારે આ તબક્કામાં જિલ્લાના 60થી વધુ વયના વરિષ્ઠ નાગરિકો તેમજ 45થી વધુ ઉંમરના ગંભીર રોગ ધરાવતા લોકો કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લઇ રહ્યાં છે.

દાહોદના ઝાયડસ મેડીકલ કોલેજ અને હોસ્પીટલ ખાતે કોરોનાની વક્સિનનો લાભ મોટી સંખ્યામાં વરિષ્ઠ નાગરિકો ર્નિભય થઇને લઇ રહ્યાં છે. આ હોસ્પીટલ ખાતે કોવીડ વેક્સિન લેનારા કેટલાંક વરિષ્ઠ નાગરિકોના પ્રતિભાવો ખૂબ જ ઉત્સાહપૂર્ણ રહ્યાં અને તેમણે રાજ્ય સરકારની આ કામગીરીની પ્રશંસા કરી હતી.

ઝાયડસ હોસ્પીટલ ખાતે વેક્સિન લેવા આવેલા દેસાઇ દંપતિએ વેક્સિન લીધા બાદ પોતાનો અનુભવ જણાવ્યો હતો. 81 વર્ષના બિપિનચંદ્વ દેસાઇએ જણાવ્યું કે, આજે અમે કોરોના વેક્સિન લીધી છે. વેક્સિન બાબતે ઘણી અફવાઓ ચાલી રહી છે, પરંતુ તેમાં કોઇ તથ્ય નથી. વેક્સિન લીધા બાદ અત્યારે અડધો કલાક ઉપરાંત સમય થયો છે, પરંતુ તેની કોઇ આડઅસર નથી. તમામ સિનિયર સિટીઝનોએ રાજ્ય સરકારના પ્રયાસોમાં સાથ આપવો જોઇએ અને વહેલાંમાં વહેલાં કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લઇ લેવી જોઇએ.

તેમના ધર્મપત્ની શોભનાબેને પણ આવી જ વાત કરી હતી. તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારી ઉંમર 78 વર્ષ છે. આજે અમે વેક્સિન લીધી છે. 60થી વધુ વયના તમામ નાગરિકોને નિ:શુલ્ક રસી લેવાની સુવિધા સરકારી દવાખાનામાં કરવામાં આવી છે. તેનો સૌ કોઇએ લાભ લેવો જોઇએ.

ઝાયડસ હોસ્પીટલ ખાતે રસી લેનારા 75 વર્ષના શર્મિષ્ઠાબેન શાહે જણાવ્યું કે, મેં આજે રસી મૂકાવી છે. કોરોના સામે રક્ષણ આપતી રસી લેવી જરૂરી છે. જેમની ઉંમર 60 કે તેથી વધુ હોય તે સૌ કોઇએ કોરોનાની રસી લેવી જોઇએ. આ બાબતે કોઇ પણ પ્રકારની ખોટી અફવાઓને ધ્યાનમાં ન લેવી. સરકારે વરિષ્ઠ નાગરિકોને વેક્સિન માટે અગ્રતા આપી છે એ ખૂબ સારૂ કામ કર્યું છે.

