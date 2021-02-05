તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ફરિયાદ:બારિયા-સંજેલી તાલુકામાંથી બે તરુણીના અપહરણ કરાતાં 6 સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સંજેલીમાં મિત્રોની મદદથી તથા ગુણામાં યુવકે યુવતીનું અપહરણ કર્યું

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાંથી લગ્નના ઇરાદે બે તરૂણીઓના અપહરણની ઘટના બની હતી. જેમાં સંજેલી તાલુકામાં એક યુવક ચાર મિત્રોની મદદથી જ્યારે દેવગઢ બારિયા તાલુકાના ગુણા ગામનો યુવક પણ પત્ની તરીકે રાખવા માટે તરૂણીનું અપહરણ કરી ગયો હતો.પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર દાહોદ જિલ્લાના સંજેલી તાલુકાના માંડલી ગામના નિસરતા ફળિયામાં રહેતો કનુ રમેશ નિસરતા તા.23 સપ્ટેમ્બર’20ના રોજ તાલુકાના એક ગામની 17 વર્ષ અને 2 મહિનાની તરૂણીને લલચાવી ફોસલાવી લગ્ન કરવાના ઇરાદે તેના પરિચિતો ગોરધન ફતા નિસરતા, શંકર ફતા નિસરતા, હરીશચંદ્ર ગોધરન નિસરતા, કીરીટ ગોરધન નિસરતાની મદદથી બળજબરી પૂર્વક અપહરણ કરી લઇ ગયો હતો.

આ બાબતની જાણ પરિવારને થતાં સગીરાની શોધખોળ કરી હતી પરંતુ આજદિન સુધી કોઇ પત્તો લાગ્યો ન હતો. શોધખોળ દરમિયાન કનુ રમેશ નિસરતા તેના ચાર પરિચિતોની મદદથી લગ્નના ઇરાદે સગીરાનું અપહરણ કરી ગયાની જાણ થતાં માંડલીના યુવક તથા તેની મદદકરનાર ચાર મળી પાંચ લોકો સામે સંજેલી પોલીસ મથકે અપહરણ અને પોક્સો ધારા હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધાવ્યો હતો.

જ્યારે દેવગઢ બારિયા તાલુકાના ગુણા ગામનો રાજેન્દ્ર સુરેન્દ્ર ચૌહાણ ગત તા.8 જુન’2020ના રોજ તાલુકામાંથી 16 વર્ષ અને પાંચ મહિનાની તરૂણીને લલચાવી પટાવી ફોસલાવી પોતાની પત્ની તરીકે રાખવા માટે અપહરણ કરી લઇ ગયો હતો. આ બાબતની જાણ પરિવારને થતાં સગીરાની શોધખોળ કરી હતી પરંતુ છ મહિના ઉપરાંત સમય વિતવા છતાં કોઇ પત્તો લાગ્યો ન હતો. શોધખોળ દરમિયાન ગુણા ગામનો યુવક લગ્નના ઇરાદે અપહરણ કરી ગયાની જાણ થતાં યુવતિના પિતાએ ગુણા ગામના રાજેન્દ્ર સુરેન્દ્ર ચૌહાણ વિરૂદ્ધ દેવગઢ બારિયા પોલીસ મથકે અપહરણની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો