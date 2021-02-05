તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હુકમ:ટ્રેક્ટર માટે આપેલા 6 લાખના ચેક બાઉન્સ થતાં 1 વર્ષની સજા, દાહોદના ચીફ જ્યુ. મેજિ. દ્વારા હુકમ કરાયો

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • 10 હજારનો દંડ ન ભરે તો 15 દિ’ની કેદ

દાહોદ તાલુકાના હિમાલા ગામના વિરેન્દ્રસિંહ હાડાએ નવાગામના પ્રતાપભાઇ સંગાડાનું જીજે-20-બી-6699 નંબરનું ટ્રેક્ટર પાંચ લાખ રૂપિયામાં ખરીદ્યુ હતું. આ ટ્રેક્ટરના વેચાણ અંગેનું 100 રૂપિયાના સ્ટેમ્પ ઉપર વેચાણ કરાર પણ કરાયુ હતું. જોકે, ટ્રેક્ટર ઉપર કોટક મહિન્દ્ર્ બેન્કનું ફાયનાન્સ હોવાથી તેનો માસિક હપ્તો ભરવાની જવાબદારી પ્રતાપભાઇએ પોતાના માથે લીધી હતી. પ્રતાપભાઇએ હપ્તાની રકમની ભરપાઇ નહીં કરતાં વિવાદ થયો હતો.

અંતે પ્રતાપભાઇએ વિરેન્દ્રસિંહભાઇને પાંચ લાખ રૂપિયા સાથે એક લાખ રૂપિયાની નુકસાની આપવાનું કબૂલ કર્યુ હતું. જેના પેટે બરોડા ગુજરાત ગ્રામિણ બેન્ક શાખાના બે-બે લાખ રૂપિયાના ત્રણ ચેક આપ્યા હતાં. ખાતામાં બેલેન્સ ન હોવાથી આ ચેક બાઉન્સ થચા વિરેન્દ્રસિંહભાઇએ પોતાના વકિલ દીલીપભાઇ એચ. મેઘવાણી મારફતે કોર્ટમાં કેસ કર્યો હતો.

આ કેસ ચાલતાં વકિલ દીલીપભાઇની દલીલોને ગ્રાહ્ય રાખીને ચીફ જ્યુ. મેજિ. જે.વી પરમારે ચેક બાઉન્સ કેસમાં પ્રતાપભાઇને 1 વર્ષની સાદી કેદ અને 10 હજારના દંડની સજા ફટકારી હતી અને જો દંડ નહીં ભરે તો વધારાની 15 દિવસ માટેની સજાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.

