નિર્ણય પર સૌની નજર:દાહોદ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ફાઇનલ તબક્કાના નિર્ણય પર સૌની નજર

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • ફાઇનલિસ્ટને અંતિમ ઘડીએ જ જાણ કરાશેની વાત વહેતી થઇ
  • બેઠક દીઠ 3-3 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જ પહોંચાડવાને બદલે તમામ દાવેદારોની યાદી મોકલવામાં આવી

દાહોદ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી આડે હવે માંડ ત્રણ સપ્તાહનો સમયગાળો બાકી છે ત્યારે શહેરમાં કોને ટિકિટ મળશે, અને કોની ટિકિટ કપાશે તેની ચર્ચાઓએ જન્મ લીધો છે.દાહોદ પાલિકાની 36 બેઠકો માટે ભાજપ પક્ષે 161 દાવેદારોએ પોતાને ટિકિટ મળે તે માટે દાવેદારી કરી છે. તે પૈકી કયા કયા નામ ફાઈનલ કરવા પૂર્વેના લીસ્ટ માટે પ્રદેશ કક્ષાએ મોકલવા તે અંગે શહેરના મોવડી મંડળ કાજે સરદર્દ સર્જાયા બાદ અગાઉની માફક અંતિમ નિર્ણય માટે પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠક સુધી પ્રતિ બેઠક દીઠ ત્રણ-ત્રણ ઉમેદવારોના નામ જ પહોંચાડવા બદલે તમામ દાવેદારોના નામની યાદી મોકલવામાં આવી છે.

પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની ગાંધીનગર ખાતે કમલમ્ ખાતે પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખ સી.આર.પાટીલની અધ્યક્ષતામાં તા. 9.2.’21 ના રોજ દાહોદ શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ મનોજ વ્યાસ, મહામંત્રીઓ તુલસી જેઠવાણી અને સત્યેન્દ્રસિંહ સોલંકી તથા શહેર પ્રભારી ગોપી દેસાઈ વગેરેની વિશેષ ઉપસ્થિતિમાં એક બેઠક મળી હતી.

જેમાં પાલિકાની 36 બેઠકો માટે દાવેદારી નોંધાવેલ તમામ લોકોના નામ પૈકી ફાઈનલ લીસ્ટમાં કોનેઓ સમાવેશ કરવો તે સંદર્ભે ચર્ચાઓ થઈ હતી. પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી મુજબ આ પૈકી જે 36 નામો ઉપર ફાઇનલ મહોર લાગશે તેઓને ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરવાની અંતિમ તારીખ 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી અથવા તો તેના આગલા દિવસે જ જાણ કરવામાં આવશે જેથી કરીને જે લોકોને ટિકિટ ન મળે તો તેઓ પક્ષથી છેડો ફાડી બળવો કરીને અપક્ષ સભ્ય તરીકે ઉમેદવારી ન કરે તેવા હિતને ધ્યાને લઈને જે તે ફાઈનલીસ્ટને છેલ્લી ઘડીએ જ જાણ કરાશે.

