ટિકિટોની લ્હાણી:દાહોદ પાલિકાની ઉમેદવારોની યાદીમાં પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખના નિયમોની ઐસી તૈસી

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • હોદ્દેદારો તેમજ હોદ્દ્દારોના સંબંધીઓને ઉમેદવાર બનાવાતા કાર્યકરોમાં રોષની લાગણી રીંગણા લઉં બે ચાર, લોને દસબાર જેમ દલા તરવાડી જેવો ઘાટ,કોંગ્રેસમાંથી હાલ જ આવેલાને માથે બેસાડ્યા

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીઓ માટે હવે ઉમેદવારીના ચિત્રોધીરે ધીરે સ્પષ્ટ થઇ રહ્યા છે.ગુરુવારે સાંજે ભાજપે તમામ ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરી દીધા છે ત્યારે હવે કોંગ્રેસની યાદીની રાહ જોવાઇ રહી છે.આગામી સમયમાં કેવા સમીકરણો રચાશે તે હાલ કહેવુ અશક્ય છે.દાહોદ પાલિકાની યાદી જાહેર થતાં જ નગરજનો આશ્ચર્યમાં મુકાઇ ગયા છે.કારણ કે હોદ્દેદારો અને તેમના સબંધીને ટિકીટોની લ્હાણી કરી દેવામા આવી હોવાનુ સ્પષ્ટ દેખાઇ રહ્યુ છે.

દાહોદ જિલ્લા ભારતીય જનતા પક્ષ દ્રારા તારીખ 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ મનોમંથન બાદ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચુંટમી માટેના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હતી.જિલ્લા પંચાયત તેમજ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં બે થી ત્રણ બેઠકોના નામ જાહેર કરવાના બાકી છે ત્યારે દાહોદ શહેરમાં સૌથી વધુ ચર્ચામાં દાહોદ નગર પાલિકાની યાદી કેન્દ્ર સ્થાને હતી.કારમ કે બારતીય જનતા પક્ષના નેતાઓ જે પ્રમાણેના નિતિ નિયમોની વાતો કરતા હતા તેવુ યાદીમાં મહદઅંશે દેખાતુ નથી.કારણ કે હોદ્દેદારો તેમજ હોદ્દેદારોના સંબંધીઓને પણ ઇઉમેદવાર બનાવાયા છે.ત્રણ ટર્મ પૂર્ણ કરનારાને રિપીટ કરાયા નથી ત્યારે ગત વખતે પરાજિત ઉમેદવારને પણ ટિકીટ આપવામાં આવી છે. વોર્ડ નં 1મૈાં બે સદશ્યોને રિપીટ કયાયા છે જ્યારે એક કોંગ્રેસમાંતી હાલમાં જ ભાજપામાં ગયેલા મહિલા સબ્યને ટિકીટ આપી છે.વોર્ડ નં 2 માં પૂર્વ પ્રમુખ સાથે ત્રણ નવા ચહેરાનો સમાવેશ કરાયો છે જ્યારે વોર્ડ નં 3માં ત્મ નવા ચહેરા સાથે એક ગત વખતના પરાજિત મહિલા ઉમેદવારને તક આપવામાં આવી છે.

વોર્ડ નં 4માં શહેર પ્રમુખના ધર્મ પત્ની,મહામંત્રી,જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ તેમજ જિલ્લા મંત્રીના ધર્મપત્નીને ઉમેદવાર બનાવાયા છે.જેમાં પ્રમુખ અને મંત્રીના ધર્મપત્નીને રિપીટ કરાયા છે.વોર્ડ નં 5માં બે સદસ્યને રીપીટ કરાયા નથી જ્યારે તમામ ચહેરા સાથે અન્ય આદિજાતિ મહિલા ને પણ માજી સભ્યના પારિવારિક સંબંધી હોવાથી ઉમેદવાર બનાવાયા છે.વોર્ડ નં 6 માં ગત વખતે ભાજપાનો એક પણ ઉમેદવાર વિજેતા થયો ન હતો ત્યારે એક પરાજિત સાથે નવી પેનલ મેદાનમાં છે જ્યારે વોર્ડ નં 7માં સીટીંગ સભ્ય કે જે અપક્ષ વિજેતા થયા હતા તેમની સાથે ત્રણ નવા ચહેરા ઉમેદવાર છે. જેમાંથી એક ગત વખતે ભાજપા સામે અપક્ષ ચુંટણી લડ્યા હતા. વોર્ડ નં 8 માં પણ ભાજપાનુ ગત વખતે ખાતુ ખુલ્યુ ન હતુ જેથી ચારેય લઘુમતી ઉમેદવારોને મેદાનમાં ઉતાર્યા છે. વોર્ડ નં 9 માં માજી જિલ્લા ભાજપા મહામંત્રીસાથે સીટીંગ સભ્યના ધર્મપત્ની સાથે એક નવા ચહેરા અને હાલમાં જ કોંગ્રેસમાંતી ભાજપામાં ગયેલા મહિલા સભ્યને ઉમેદવાર બનાવતા ભાજપાના માેવડી મંડળે બનાવેલા તમામ નિયમોનુ કોઇ પાલન કરાયુ હોવાનુ જમાતુ નતી.આમ કાર્યકરોમાં પ્રદેશ પ્ર્મુખ સી.આર.પાટીલે બનાવેલી માર્ગદર્શિકા છેલ્લી પાટલીએ મુકી દેવાઇ હોવાનુ ચર્ચાઇ રહ્યુ છે.કારણ હું,બાવોને મંગળદાસની ત્રિપુટીએ રીંગણા લઉ બે ચાર, લો ને દસ બાર જેમ દલાતરવાડી જેવો ઘાટ સર્જાયો હોય તેમ જણાઇ રહ્યુ છે અને પાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોમાં ધમૂળથી ફેરફારો થઇ જશે તેવી ચર્ચાનુ સુરસુરુયુ થઇ ગયુ હોવાનો ગણગણાટ કાર્યકરોમાં થઇ રહ્યો છે.

દાહોદ પાલિકાના ઉમેદવારો વોર્ડન-1 લક્ષ્મણ રાજગોર સુજાન કિશોરી પ્રિતિ સોલંકી માસુમા ગરબાડાવાલા વોર્ડ,-2 રાજેશ સહેતાઇ હિમાંશુ બબેરિયા ફાતેમા કપુર રંજનબેન રાજહંસ વોર્ડ-3 અલીઅસગર ચુનાવાલા કિંચીત દેસાઇ વિણાબેન પલાસ સેવંતાબેન ડામોર વોર્ડ-4 તુલસી જેઠવાણી ભાવનાબેન વ્યાસ રાકેશ નાગોરી રીનાબેન પંચાલ વોર્ડ-5 અબ્દી ચલ્લાવાલા બીજલભાઇ ભરવાડ કિંજલ પરમાર પ્રેમિલાબેન ક્ષત્રિય વોર્ડ-6 નિરજદેસાઇ અહેમદ ચાંદ જેનબ લીમડીવાલા અશવતબેન દલાલ વોર્ડ-7 નૃપેન્દ્ર દોશી લલિત પ્રજાપતિ શ્રધ્ધા બડંગ હંસાબેન મોહનીયા વોર્ડ-8 વાસીફ પઠાણ અખ્તર સાજી અરવા બાગબાન નસરીન મંસુરી વોર્ડ-9 દિપેશ લાલપુરવાલા યોગેશ સંગાડીયા સંતોષ ખંડેલવાલ ચંદ્રકાન્તાબેન ધાનકાv

