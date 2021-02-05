તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:દેવગઢ બારિયામાં બે બાઇક અકસ્માતમાં 3 વ્યક્તિને ઇજા, જૂના બારિયામાં બાઇક સ્લિપ થતાં ફૂવા-ભત્રીજો ઘાયલ

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રૂવાબારીમાં બાઇકની અડફેટે દૂધ ભરવા આવેલા યુવકને ઇજા

દેવગઢ બારિયા તાલુકામાં બે અકસ્માતની ઘટનામાં ત્રણ વ્યક્તિ ઘાયલ થઇ હતી. જેમાં જુના બારિયામાં બાઇક સ્લિપ થતાં બાઇક ચાલક ફુવા, ભત્રીજા તથા રૂવાબારીમાં બાઇકની અડફેટે રોડ ઉપર દુધ ભરવા આવેલો યુવક ઘાયલ થયો હતો.દેવગઢ બારિયા તાલુકાના દુધીયા ગામના અરવિંદભાઇ રાઠવા તથા યોગેશભાઇ પટેલ તા.26ના રોજ જીજે-20-એજે-7228 નંબરની બાઇક લઇને દેવગઢ બારિયા સામાન ઘરીદી કરવા માટે ગયા હતા.

અને સાંજે પરત ઘરે આવતા પુરઝડપે જુના બારિયા ગામે હાઇવે ઉપર વળાંકમાં સ્ટેયરીંગ પરનો કાબુ ગુમાવતાં સ્લીપ ખાઇ ગઇ હતી. જેમાં યોગેશને જમણા પગે તથા શરીરે ઇજાઓ થઇ હતી, જ્યારે તેના ફુવાને પણ ઇજાઓ થઇ હતી. રૂવાબીરનો તુષારભાઇ લબડા તા.27મીના રોજ રૂવાબારી ગામે દુધ ભરવા જતો હતો. ત્યારે જીજે-17-એએ-8739 નંબરની બાઇકના ચાલકે પુરઝડપે હંકારી લાવી તુષારને અડફેટે લેતાં ઇજાઓ થઇ હતી. ઇજાગ્રસ્ત તુષારને તાત્કાલિક ખાનગી દવાખાને સારવાર માટે લઇ જવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ સંદર્ભે ચાલક વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધાવ્યો હતો.

