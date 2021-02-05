તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:આગામી ચૂંટણી સંદર્ભે દાહોદ જિલ્લાની 24 ચેકપોસ્ટ સીલ, ચૂંટણીને પ્રભાવિત કરે તેવા માનસિક ગુનાઇત લોકોની અવરજવર પર પર અંકૂશ મૂકવા કાર્યવાહી

  • ચૂંટણી ટાંણે મધ્ય પ્રદેશ અને રાજસ્થાનમાંથી અસામાજિક તત્વો અને દારૂના જથ્થાનો પ્રવેશ રોકવા પોલીસ મક્કમ

દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીના પગલે સરહદી મધ્ય પ્રદેશ અને રાજસ્થાનને અડતી જિલ્લાની સીમાઓને સીલ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. આ માટે પોલીસ વિભાગ દ્વારા 24 ચેકપોસ્ટ ઉભી કરી કાર્યવાહી આરંભી દીધી છે. દારૂ, હથિયારો સાથે અન્ય ગેરકાયદે વસ્તુઓની હેરાફેરી રોકવા તેમજ ચૂંટણીને પ્રભાવિત કરે તેવા ગુનાઇત માનસિકતા ધરાવતાં લોકોની અવરજવર પર નજર રાખવા આ આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થયો છે.

આખુ વહિ‌વટી તંત્ર ચુંટણીના આયોજનમાં લાગેલું છે. કાયદો-વ્યવસ્થાની જવાબદારી જેના શીરે છે તે પોલીસ પણ ગુનેગારો ઉપર અંકુશ મેળવવા માટે વિવિધ પગલાઓ લઇ રહી છે. દાહોદ જિલ્લો મધ્ય પ્રદેશ અને રાજસ્થાનની સરહદ ઉપર આવેલો હોવાને કારણે આ બંને રાજ્યોમાંથી ભૂતકાળ જેમ સરહદી રાજસ્થાન અને મધ્ય પ્રદેશથી અસામાજિક તત્વો જિલ્લામાં પ્રવેશી ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયામાં ખલેલ ઉભી કરે તેવી દહેશત છે.

બંને રાજ્યોમાંથી આવતાં દારૂના જથ્થા, હથિયારો તેમજ અન્ય પ્રતિબંધિત વસ્તુઓનો પ્રવેશ રોકવા માટે પોલીસ વિભાગ દ્વારા બંને રાજ્યોને અડતી સીમાઓ ઉપર 24 ચેકપોસ્ટ ઉભી કરીને દાહોદ જિલ્લાને અત્યારથી જ સીલ કરી દેવાયુ છે. ગુનાઇત માનસિકતા ધરાવતાં લોકોને નિષ્ફળ બનાવવા માટે આ ચેકપોસ્ટોને બેરીકેડ, બંકર અને ફ્લડ લાઇટથી સજ્જ કરાઇ છે. આ ઉપરાંત ચોકીઓ ઉપર વાયરલેસની સુવિધા સાથે ચેકપોસ્ટથી પસાર થતાં બંને તરફના વાહનોના નંબરો નોંધવાનું રજિસ્ટર પણ નિભાવવામાં આવશે તેવુ જાણવા મળ્યુ છે.

ચેકપોસ્ટોને સુવિધાથી સજ્જ કરાઇ છે
ગેરકાયદે પ્રવૃતિ રોકવા માટે આંતરરાજ્ય સાથે આંતર જિલ્લા ચેકપોસ્ટ ઉભી કરીને ચેકિંગ શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યુ છે. તમામ 24 ચેકપોસ્ટોને વિવિધ સુવિધાઓથી સજ્જ કરવામાં આવી છે.- હિતેશ જોયસર, એસ.પી,દાહોદ

ચેકપોસ્ટ ક્યાં ઉભી કરાશે
દાહોદ તાલુકાના ઉચવાણિયા, રવાળીખેડા, ખંગેલા, ટાંડા, ખરોદા, આગાવાડા, મીનાક્યાર, નીમચ, ધાનપુર તાલુકામાં કાંકણખીલા, ઝાલોદ તાલુકામાં ચાકલિયા, ટીમ્બી, ધાવડિયા ત્રણ રસ્તા, ઠુઠીકંકાસિયા, ગરાડુ (ઇટાવા ફળિયા ત્રણ રસ્તા), ફતેપુરા તાલુકામાં પાટવેલ, ગઢડા, ઘુઘસ, વડવાસ, ઇટાબારામાં ચેકપોસ્ટ ઉભી કરાશે.

આંતર જિલ્લા ચેકપોસ્ટનું આયોજન
પંચમહાલ અને છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લાને કવર કરવા માટે દેવગઢ બારિયા તાલુકાના ફાંગિયા, ભથવાડા ટોલ બુથ, લીમખેડા તાલુકાના કેસરપુર ચોકડી ત્રણ રસ્તા અને સીંગાપુર ઘાટા ઉપર ચેકપોસ્ટ ઉભી કરવામાં આવશે.

