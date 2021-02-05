તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત:દેવગઢ બારિયામાં વિવિધ સ્થળેથી રૂા.1.74 લાખના દારૂ સાથે 1 ઝડપાયો

દાહોદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • દારૂ સાથે ક્વોલિસ ઝડપાઇ, મંગોઇ પાસે બે આરોપી બાઇક ફેંકી ફરાર
  • દારૂ, કાર, બે બાઇક અને મોબાઇલ મળી 2.95 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત

દાહોદ જિલ્લાના દેવગઢ બારિયાના ભથવાડા ટોલનાકેથી કારમાં હેરાફેરી કરતા દારૂ સાથે એક વ્યક્તિને ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. નાની મંગોઇમાં અલગ અલગ બાઇક ઉપર દારૂની ખેપ મારતાં બે ખેપિયા પોલીસને જોઇ દારૂ સાથે બાઇક ફેંકી ભાગી હતા. ત્રણે સ્થળેથી દારૂ, ત્રણ વાહનો અને એક મોબાઇલ મળી 2.95 લાખ ઉપરાંતનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરી ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો.

દાહોદ જિલ્લાના દેવગઢ બારિયા પોલીસ મથકના પી.એસ.આઇ. તથા સ્ટાફ ભથવાડા ટોલનાકા પર વાહન ચેકીંગમાં હતા. તે દરમિયાન દાહોદ લીમખેડા તરફથી જીજે-03-ઇએલ-1365 નંબરની ક્વાલીસ ગાડીમાં ચોરખાનું બનાવી તેમાં વિદેશી દારૂનો જથ્થો ભરી ગોધરા તરફ જનાર હોવાની બાતમી પી.એસ.આઇ. જે. એન. પંચાલને મળી હતી.

જેના આધારે વોચમાં ઉભા હતા ત્યારે બાતમી વાળી ગાડી આવતાં તેને ઉભી રખાવી ચાલક દિલો દિતલિયા ભુરીયાને નીચે ઉતારી ગાડીમાં તલાસી લેતાં પાછળના ભાગે શીટ નીચે બનાવેલા ચોરખાના શંકાસ્પદ વસ્તુ ભરેલુ જણાતા તે બાબતે પુછપરછ કરતાં સંતોષકારક જવાબ નહી આપતાં પોલીસે સીટો ખોલી જોતાં ચોરખાનામાંથી વિદશી દારૂની બોટલો 120 નંગ જેની કિંમત રૂા.51,600ની મળી આવી હતી. દારૂ તથા 70 હજારની કિંમતની ગાડી અને 1000ની કિંમતના એક મોબાઇલ મળી 1,22,600ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ડ્રાઇવરની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. દાહોદ એલ.સી.બી. ગત રાત્રીના સમયે સાગટાળા વિસ્તારમાં પેટ્રોલીંગમાં હતા.

ત્યારે દુધીયાથી ખાંડણીયા તરફના રસ્તે નાની મંગોઇ ગામે ખાંડણીયા તરફથી એક મોટર સાયકલ ઉપર કંતાનના લગડા બનાવી આવતા બે મોટર સાયકલના ચાલક શંકાસ્પદ લાગતાં તેને બેટરીની લાઇટે રોકવાનો સંકેત કરતાં તે બન્ને મોટર સાયકલ ફેંકી અંધારાનો લાભ લઇ ભાગી ગયા હતા. પોલીસે બન્ને મોટર સાયકલની તલાસી લેતા વિદેશી દારૂની 560 બોટલો જેની કિંમત રૂા.1,23,400ની મળી આવી હતી. દારૂ તથા બે મોટર સાયકલ મળી કુલ 1,73,400નો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરી ભાગી ગયેલા બન્ને ખેપિયા વિરૂદ્ધ સાગટાળા પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

