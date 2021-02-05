તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તપાસ:મધ્ય પ્રદેશના અનુપનગર જિલ્લાની 23 વર્ષીય આશાસ્પદ યુવતીની લાશ લીમખેડા નજીક રેલ્વે ગરનાળામાંથી મળી આવતા ચકચાર, પોલીસે યુવતીનું પેનલ પી.એમ કરાવ્યુ

દાહોદ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મૃતક યુવતીના પરિવારજનોએ યુવતીના ગુમ થયાની જાણ પોલીસમાં કરી મદદ માંગી હતી રેલ્વે પોલીસે યુવતીની શોધખોળમાં અમદાવાદથી રતલામ સુધીના સીસીટીવી કેમેરા તપાસ્યા

દાહોદ જિલ્લાના લીમખેડા તાલુકાના ગોરીયા ગામે ગરનાળા પાસેથી મધ્યપ્રદેશના અનુપનગર જિલ્લાની 23 વર્ષીય યુવતીની લાશ મળી આવતા ચકચાર મચી જવા પામી છે. અમદાવાદથી ટ્રેન મારફતે ભોપાલ જઈ રહેલી આ યુવતી ગરનાળા પાસે કેવી રીતે પહોંચી? યુવતીએ ચાલુ ટ્રેને પડતું મૂક્યું? કે પછી કોઈકે આ યુવતીને ટ્રેનમાંથી ધક્કો માર્યો તે હાલ તપાસનો વિષય બન્યો છે. ત્યારે સમગ્ર મામલાને ગંભીરતાથી લઇ લીમખેડા પોલીસે આ યુવતીનું પેનલ પી.એમ કરાવ્યાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

યુવતી ટ્રેનમાં રિઝર્વેશન કરાવી ભોપાલ જવા રવાના થઇ મધ્યપ્રદેશના અનુપપુર જિલ્લાના સ્ટાફ કોલોનીના રહેવાસી રામકિશોર તિવારીની 23 વર્ષીય પુત્રી સુપ્રીયા ગુજરાતના કચ્છ જિલ્લાના મુદ્રા જેનનગરના રહેવાસી તેમજ વ્યવસાયે ઇન્જીનીયર બનેવી રાજેશ શિવપાલ દ્વિવેદીના ઘરે ગઈ હતી જ્યાંથી 02-03-2021ના રોજ સડક મારફતે અમદાવાદ ખાતે આવી હતી. જ્યાંથી ટ્રેનમાં રિઝર્વેશન કરાવી ભોપાલ તરફ જવા રવાના થઇ હતી. જે બાદ આ યુવતી કયાંક ગુમ થઇ ગઈ હતી અને તેના આઈકાર્ડ, આધારકાર્ડ સહિતનો સમાન સીટ પરથી મળી આવ્યો હતો.

બોરિયાલા રેલ્વે ગરનાળા પાસે સ્થાનિકોએ મૃતદેહ જોયો યુવતી ગુમ થવાથી તેના બનેવીએ રતલામ ઇઁહ્લ સહીત રેલવેની સંલગ્ન વેબસાઈટ પર સુપ્રીયાની ગુમ થયાની ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. જોકે, સુપ્રીયાનો કોઈ અતોપત્તો હાથ લાગ્યો નહોતો. સુપ્રિયા ખરેખર ક્યાં ગુમ થઈ ગઈ? તેને લઇ પરિવારજનો સહિત પોલીસ પણ અચંબામાં મૂકાઇ ગઇ હતી. જ્યારે લીમખેડા તાલુકાના ગોરીયા ગામ નજીક આવેલા બોરિયાલા રેલ્વે ગરનાળા પાસે ગઈકાલે સવારે સ્થાનિક લોકો પસાર થતાં તેઓની નજર એક મૃતક યુવતી પર પડતા તેઓએ ગામના સરપંચને જાણ કરતા સરપંચે લીમખેડા પોલીસનો સંપર્ક કર્યોં હતો. આ ઘટનાની જાણ બાદ લીમખેડા પોલીસે આ યુવતીની લાશનો કબ્જો મેળવી પીએમ કરવા માટે સ્થાનિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર ખાતે મોકલી આપી શોધખોળ હાથ ધરતા ટ્રેનમાંથી ગુમ થયેલી સુપ્રીયા તિવારી હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું.

પોલીસે મોતનું સાચુ કારણ જાણવા પેનલ પી.એમ કરાવ્યું સોમનાથ જબલપુર એક્સપ્રેસ મુસાફરી કરી રહેલી 23 વર્ષીય સુપ્રિયા તિવારીની લાશ તારીખ 03-03-2021 ના રોજ રેલવે ગરનાળા પાસેથી મળી આવી હતી. આ ઘટનાની જાણ લીમખેડા પોલીસને થતા લીમખેડા પોલીસે તાબડતોડ ઘટનાસ્થળે દોડી આવી સુપ્રીયાના સગા સબંધીઓને તપાસ કરી તેમને આ બનાવ અંગે જાણ કરી હતી. લાશનો કબ્જો મેળવી સમગ્ર મામલાને ગંભીરતાથી જોઈ સુપ્રિયાની મોત અંગેનું સાચુ કારણ જાણવા પેનલ પી.એમ કરાવ્યું હતું. જોકે તપાસ કરનાર અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે પ્રથમ દર્શનીય રીતે આશરે 30થી 40 ફૂટ ઉપરથી પડ્યા બાદ આ યુવતી મોતને ભેટી હશે. પરંતુ મોતનું સાચુ કારણ પેનલ પી.એમ રિપોર્ટ બાદ જ બહાર આવશે અને આગળની તપાસમાં સમગ્ર પ્રકરણમાં સઘળી હકીકત બહાર આવશે તેવું આશાવાદ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

સુપ્રીયા તિવારીએ ચાલુ ટ્રેને પડતું મૂક્યું? કે કોઈકે ધક્કો માર્યો? ઘુંટાતું રહસ્ય ગુજરાતના કચ્છ જિલ્લાના મુન્દ્રાથી મધ્યપ્રદેશના ભોપાલ જવા નીકળેલી 23 વર્ષીય સુપ્રીયા તિવારી સોમનાથ જબલપુર એક્સપ્રેસમાં મુસાફરી કરી રહીં હતી. ત્યારે આ ટ્રેન લીમખેડાથી આગળ વધી રહી હતી. ત્યારે અંધારી રાતમાં એવી તો શું ઘટના બની કે સુપ્રીયા તિવારી તેની સીટ પરથી રેલવેના ગરનાળામાં મૃત અવસ્થામાં ગરનાળા સુધી પહોંચી? શું સુપ્રીયાએ કઈ કારણોસર ચાલુ ટ્રેને પડતું મૂક્યું? અથવા અંધારી રાતમાં કોઈઓ પોતાની મેલી મુરાદ પુરી પાડવા આ સુપ્રીયાને ચાલુ ટ્રેને ધક્કો માર્યો? જે ખરેખર ઘુંટાતું રહસ્ય છે. જોકે રેલ્વે પોલીસ સહીત લીમખેડા પોલીસ આ ઘટનાની તપાસમાં કરી રહીં છે.

