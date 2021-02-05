તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખેડૂતનું મોત:ખીરખાઈમાં મધમાખીના હુમલામાં ખેડૂતનું મોત, અન્ય એક ખેડૂતને ડંખની અસરથી ઇજા

લીમખેડા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
લીમખેડા તાલુકાના ખીરખાઇ ગામમાં ખેતરના મકાઈનો પાક કાપી રહેલા બે ખેડૂતો ઉપર મધમાખીના ઝુંડે હુમલો કર્યો હતો. એક ખેડૂતને મધમાખીના ડંખની ઝેરી અસર થતાં સારવાર મળે તે પહેલા જ ખેડૂતનું મોત નિપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે અન્ય એક ખેડૂતને ડંખની અસર થતા સારવાર માટે ખસેડાયો હતો.

ખીરખાઇના દલસિંગભાઈ મેડા તથા શંકરભાઈ મલાભાઇ મોહનીયા તેમના કોતરવાળા ખેતરમાં મકાઈનો પાક કાપવા માટે ગયા હતા. તે દરમિયાન સાંજના પાંચેક વાગ્યાના સુમારે ખેતરના સેઢા ઉપર આવેલ એક ઝાડ ઉપર બેઠેલું મધમાખીનું ઝુંડ કોઈક કારણસર છંછેડાઈને ઉડ્યું હતું. મધમાખીના ઝુંડે દલસિંગભાઈ મેડા તથા શંકરભાઈ મોહનીયા ઉપર હુમલો કરી શરીરે અસંખ્ય ડંખ માર્યા હતા. જેમાં દલસિંગભાઈ મેડાને ઝેરી અસર થતા સારવાર મળે તે પહેલાં જ તેમનું મોત નિપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે શંકરભાઈ મોહનીયાને સારવાર મળતા તેમની તબિયત સુધારા પર હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

