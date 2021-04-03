તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:ઝાલોદ પાલિકાના બે વોર્ડની ચૂંટણીમાં ટિકિટ માટે ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસમાં દોડધામ મચી

  • ઉપપ્રમુખ ભાજપમાં જોડાતાં તા. પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં કાંટાની ટક્કર

ઝાલોદ તાલુકામાં તાલુકા પંચાયતની 38 બેઠકો અને પાલિકાના બે વોર્ડની ચૂંટણીને લઇને ટિકિટ માટે ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસમાં ઘમાસાણ જોવા મળ્યું હતું. દર વખતે હિંસક બનતી સ્થાનિક ચૂંટણીના કારણે આ વખતે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી દ્વારા સંવેદશીલ કેન્દ્રો ખાતે કડક પોલીસ બંદોબસ્તનું આયોજન કરાયું હોવાનું જાણવા મળેલું છે. દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં ઝાલોદ તાલુકાની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી ભારે રાજકીય ગરમાવા અને નાના-મોટા છમકલાં વચ્ચે યોજાતી હોવાથી ચૂંટણી તંત્ર આગામી યોજાનારી ચૂંટણીને લઈને એક્શન પ્લાન ઘડવામાં આવ્યો છે.

તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં છેલ્લા અઢી વર્ષ માટે કોંગ્રેસ સત્તામાં હતી. ત્યારે આ ચૂંટણીમાં સત્તામાં વાપસી કરવા માટે ભાજપના નેતાઓ કોંગ્રેસના તાલુકા પંચાયતના ઉપપ્રમુખ સહિતના જુના નેતાઓને કેસરિયા ધારણ કરાવી રહ્યા છે. જેથી તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં કાંટાની ટક્કર જોવા મળશે. સાથે પાલિકાના બે વોર્ડ માટે પણ નગરના રાજકારણમાં ગરમાવો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. બંને ચૂંટણીને લઈને ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસમાં ટિકિટ ફાળવવાને લઈને ઉકળાટ ચરુ જેવી સ્થિતિ છે.

