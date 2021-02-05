તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:ફતેપુરામાં BSNLની ઇન્ટરનેટ સેવા બંધ રહેતાં કર્મીઓને હાલાકી, બેન્કો સહિત કચેરીના કામો ઠપ, ચૂંટણી ટાંણે જ કામગીરી ખોરવાઇ

ફતેપુરાએક કલાક પહેલા
ફતેપુરા તાલુકામા સોમવાર અને મંગળવારના રોજ બીએસએનલની ઇન્ટરનેટ બ્રોડ બેન્ડ સેવા સંદતર બંધ થઇ જતા ગ્રાહકોને પારાવાર હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડયો હતો. બીએસએનલ લાઇનનો કેબલ કપાઇ જતા ફતેપુરાની સરકારી બેન્કો, પોલીસ સ્ટેશન, મામલતદાર કચેરી, તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરીના કામકાજો ખોરવાઇ પડયા હતા.

છાસવારે અનિશ્ચિત સમયે ખોટકાતી સેવાને લઇને બેન્કોમા ગ્રાહકોને પારાવાર મુશ્કેલીઓ ભોગવવી પડી હતી. સાથે તાલુકામા ચુટણીનો માહોલ છે મોટાભાગની કામગીરી ઓનલાઇન થાય છે. તેમાયે ઇન્ટરનેટ સેવા બંધ રહેતા અધિકારી કર્મચારીઓને હાલાકી ભોગવવી પડી હતી. તાલુકામા છાસવારે ખોટકાતી સેવાને લઇને સોવ કોઇ હેરાન પરેશાન છે.

