તપાસ:છોટાઉદેપુરના અછાલા ગામની અને ઝોઝની પરિણીત મહિલાઓ ગુમ થઈ

સંખેડાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
તસવીરમાં ડાબે થી રાગીણીબેન, વીણાબેન - Divya Bhaskar
તસવીરમાં ડાબે થી રાગીણીબેન, વીણાબેન
  • અછાલાની મહિલા અગમ્ય કારણસર ઘર છોડી ચાલી ગઈ
  • ઝોઝની મહિલા મંડલવા પિતાના ઘરે જવા નીકળ્યા બાદ ગુમ

અછાલા તા. જિ. છોટાઉદેપુર ખાતે રહેતા કેતનભાઇ બલશીંગભાઇ રાઠવાની ધર્મપત્ની રાગિનીબેન ગત 22 જાન્યુઆરી 2021ના રોજ 8-00થી 12-30 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં કોઇ અગમ્ય કારણસર ઘર છોડી ચાલી જઇને ગુમ થયેલ છે. કોઇને કંઇ પણ કહ્યા વગર ઘરેથી કયાંક ચાલી જઇ ગુમ થયેલ રાગિનીબેનની ઉંમર આશરે 21 વર્ષ, શરીરે મધ્યમ બાંધાની, રંગે ઘઉં વર્ણ અને શરીરે લાલ કલરનો ડ્રેસ પહેરેલ છે. જો કોઇને ગુમ થયેલ રાગિનીબેનનો પત્તો મળી આવે તો તેમણે છોટાઉદેપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના મોબાઇલ નં. 74339 75935 અથવા તપાસ કરનાર અમલદારના મોબાઇલ નંબર 99098 00520 ઉપર જાણ કરવા છોટાઉદેપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશન તરફથી જણાવાયું છે.

જ્યારે ઝોઝ નવા ફળિયા, તા. જિ. છોટાઉદેપુર ખાતે રહેતા રાકેશભાઇ પ્રતાપભાઇ નાયકાના ધર્મપત્ની વિનાબેન રાકેશભાઇ નાયકા ગત 1 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021ના રોજ બપોરે 1-00થી 4-00 કલાકના અરસામાં પોતાના પિતાના ઘરે મંડલવા જવાનું કહીને જતા રહી ગુમ થયેલ છે.

ગુમ થનાર વિનાબેનની ઉંમર આશરે 24 વર્ષ, શરીરે મધ્યમ બાંધાની, રંગે ઘઉં વર્ણની, ઉંચાઇ આશરે પાંચ ફુટ અને શરીરે ભુરા કલરની સાડી પહેરેલ છે. જો કોઇને ગુમ થનાર ઉપર્યુકત વર્ણનવાળી વિનાબેનની ભાળ કે પત્તો મળે તો તેમણે તાત્કાલિક છોટાઉદેપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના મોબાઇલ નંબર 74339 97935 અથવા તપાસ કરનાર અમલદારના મોબાઇલ નંબર 99781 91159 ઉપર જાણ કરવા છોટાઉદેપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશન તરફથી જણાવાયું છે.

