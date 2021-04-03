તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:કૃષિ વિજ્ઞાન કેન્દ્ર, મંગલભારતી દ્વારા ખેડૂતો માટે તુવેરની જાત GJP-1નું અગ્ર હરોળ નિદર્શન યોજાયું

સંખેડાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કૃષિ વિજ્ઞાન કેન્દ્ર, મંગલભારતી દ્વારા ખેડૂતો માટે તુવેરની જાત GJP-1નું અગ્ર હરોળ નિદર્શન યોજાયું. - Divya Bhaskar
કૃષિ વિજ્ઞાન કેન્દ્ર, મંગલભારતી દ્વારા ખેડૂતો માટે તુવેરની જાત GJP-1નું અગ્ર હરોળ નિદર્શન યોજાયું.
  • કાર્યક્રમમાં ગોરધનપુરાના 45 જેટલા ખેડૂતોએ હાજર રહી માહિતી મેળવી હતી

કૃષિ વિજ્ઞાન કેન્દ્ર, મંગલભારતી દ્વારા ચાલુ વર્ષે ચોમાસું ઋતુમાં તુવેરની નવીનતમ જાત ખેડૂતો અપનાવે તે માટે અગ્ર હરોળ નિદર્શન અંતર્ગત સંખેડા તાલુકાના ગોરધનપુરા ગામમાં 25 એકર વિસ્તારમાં ચોમાસું તુવેરની જાત GJP-1 સાથે અન્ય નવી તાંત્રિકતાઓ જેમ કે, સંકલિત પોષણ અને જીવાત વ્યવસ્થાપન અંગેના નિદર્શનો ગોઠવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. સદર નિદર્શનોની સફળતા તથા તેની બહોળી પ્રસિદ્ધિ માટે સંખેડા તાલુકાના ગોરધનપુરા ગામે ક્ષેત્રદિનની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી.

કાર્યક્રમની શરૂઆતમાં કૃષિ વિજ્ઞાન કેન્દ્ર, મંગલભારતીના વિષય નિષ્ણાંત ચિરાગભાઈ પટેલે ખેડૂતોને સંબોધતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તુવેરની GJP-1 જાત સફેદ દાણાવાળી જાત છે. આ જાત 177 દિવસમાં તૈયાર થાય છે. વર્ષ-2016માં બહાર પાડવામાં આવેલ આ જાત સુકારા અને વ્યંધત્વના રોગ સાથે પ્રતિકારકતા ધરાવે છે સરેરાશ ઉત્પાદન 20થી 21 ક્વિ/હે. જેટલું મળી રહે છે.

ગોરધનપુરા ગામના પ્રગતિશીલ ખેડૂતોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તુવેરની આ જાતમાં સ્થાનિક જાત (વૈશાલી) કરતા ઉંચાઈ વધુ જોવા મળેલ છે. તેમજ કુલ ખરણનું પ્રમાણ પણ ઓછું જોવા મળેલ છે. છેલ્લે ખેડૂતોએ જણાવ્યું કે, કૃષિ વિજ્ઞાન કેન્દ્ર હેઠળ ગોઠવેલ તુવેરની GJP-1 જાતના નિદર્શનોથી ખેડૂતોને તુવેરની નવી જાતની ખેતી માટે રાહ મળી રહેશે. અત્રે આયોજિત કાર્યક્રમમાં ખેડૂતો સાથોસાથ સ્થાનિક ગ્રામસેવક જયપ્રભાબહેન પણ હાજર રહ્યા હતા. સદર કાર્યક્રમમાં ગોરધનપુરા ગામના 45 જેટલા ખેડૂતોએ હાજરી આપી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો