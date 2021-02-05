તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મતદાન:સંખેડામાં સૌથી વધુ મતદારો ધરાવતું બૂથ હરેશ્વર અને સૌથી ઓછા મતદારો ધરાવતું બૂથ વેજલિયા

સંખેડાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 82163 મતદારો તા. પંચા.ની 18 અને જિ.પંચા.ની 4 બેઠક માટે મતદાન કરશે
  • 42460 પુરુષ મતદારો, 39701 સ્ત્રી મતદારો, જ્યારે થર્ડ જેન્ડર 2 મતદાર છે

સંખેડા તાલુકાની 28 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ યોજાનારી તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે કુલ 82163 મતદારો મતદાન કરશે. કુલ 129 બૂથ મતદાન માટે છે. જેમાં સૌથી વધુ મતદારવાળુ બૂથ હરેશ્વર છે. 1164 મતદારો આ બૂથ ઉપર મતદાન કરશે. જ્યારે સૌથી ઓછા મતદારો માત્ર 59 મતદારો જ નોંધાયેલા છે.તારીખ 28 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ સંખેડા તાલુકાની 18 તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક માટે મતદાન યોજાવાનું છે. શાંતિપૂર્ણ મતદાન માટે સંખેડા તાલુકા વહીવટી તંત્ર દ્વારા પણ છેલ્લા કેટલાય દિવસથી જહેમત ઉઠાવાઇ રહી છે. ડિસેમ્બર-2020 દરમિયાન થયેલ મતદાર યાદી સુધારણા બાદ મતદાર યાદી પણ પ્રસિદ્ધ કરાઇ ગઈ છે.

સંખેડા તાલુકા સેવાસદનમાં આવેલ ચૂંટણી શાખા દ્વારા પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો મુજબ સંખેડા તાલુકામાં આ આવનારી ચૂંટણી માટે કુલ 82163 મતદારો નોંધાયેલા છે. જેમાં 42460 પુરુષ મતદારો અને 39701 સ્ત્રી મતદારો છે. જ્યારે થર્ડ જેન્ડર 2 મતદાર છે. સંખેડા તાલુકામાં મતદાન માટે કુલ 129 બૂથ છે. જેમાં સૌથી વધુ મતદાર ધરાવતું બૂથ હરેશ્વર છે ત્યાં કુલ 1164 મતદારો નોંધાયેલા છે. જ્યારે સૌથી ઓછા મતદારો વેજલિયા બૂથ ઉપર માત્ર 59 મતદારો જ નોંધાયેલા છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો