તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણીની તૈયારીઓ:જેતપુર-2 બેઠકના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર સીધા તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ બનશે, બે દિવસમાં કરજણ તા. પંચાયતમાં 31 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 13 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મનું વિતરણ

પાવી જેતપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જેતપુર પાવી તાલુકા પંચાયતની પ્રમુખની બેઠક સામાજિક અને શૈક્ષણિક રીતે પછાત વર્ગની સ્ત્રી માટે અનામત જાહેર કરાઇ
  • બોડેલી તાલુકા પંચાયત બેઠક : બે દિવસમાં 86 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ જાહેર થઈ ચૂકી છે. રાજકીય ગતીવિધિ તેજ થઈ ગઈ છે. ગણતરીના દિવસોમાં ઉમેદવારો પણ જાહેર કરાશે. ત્યારે જેતપુર પાવી તાલુકાની જેતપુર 2 બેઠક માટે રસપ્રદ જંગ રહેશે. કારણ જેતપુર 2 બેઠકનો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સીધો જ તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ બનશે.

પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ જાહેર થઇ ચૂકી છે. ત્યારે રાજકીય પાર્ટીઓ સત્તા મેળવવા જંગમાં ઉતરી ચૂકી છે. અને પોતાના સબળ ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણીમાં ઉતારવા કમર કસી રહી છે. ત્યારે જેતપુર પાવી તાલુકા​​​​​​પંચાયતની જેતપુર 2 બેઠક મહત્વની બની રહેશે. જેતપુર પાવી તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ પદ માટે સામાજિક અને શૈક્ષણિક રીતે પછાત વર્ગની સ્ત્રી માટે અનામત રાખવામાં આવી છે.

ત્યારે તાલુકામાં એક માત્ર જેતપુર 2 બેઠક જ આ લાયકાત ધરાવે છે. અને આ બેઠક પર વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સીધા જ તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ પદે બિરાજમાન થશે. જેને લઈને આ બેઠક પર ચૂંટણી લડવા રસાકસી જોવા મળી રહેશે. અને પોતાના ગોડફાધર પાસે પોતાને ટિકીટ મળે તે માટે પહોંચીને લાગવગ લગાવી રહ્યા છે.

જેતપુર 2 બેઠકના ભાજપના સંભવિત ઉમેદવારો
કૈલાશબેન કનૈયાલાલ પંચાલ, પાવી જેતપુર
રંજનબેન અલ્પેશભાઈ બારીયા, શિહોદ
હીનાબેન મેહુલભાઈ બારીયા, શિથોલ

જેતપુર 2 બેઠકના કોંગ્રેસના સંભવિત ઉમેદવાર
લતાબેન રાકેશભાઈ બારીયા, શિહોદ
મંજુલાબેન વિક્રમભાઇ કોળી, શિહોદ
સંધ્યાબેન રાજેશભાઈ દરજી, જેતપુર પાવી

​​​​​​​સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં હાલમાં ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા ચાલી રહી છે. જેમાં બે દિવસમાં કરજણ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 20 બેઠકો માટે 31 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયું છે. જ્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 4 બેઠકો માટે 13 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયુંછે. જ્યારે એકપણ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાવા પામેલ નથી.

હાલમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા ચાલી રહી છે અને જિલ્લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં હાલ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા ચાલે છે. ત્યારે કરજણ મામલતદાર કચેરી ખાતે બે દિવસ થવાં છતાં એકપણ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયેલ નથી. જ્યારે બે દિવસમાં કરજણ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 20 બેઠકો માટે 31 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 4 બેઠકો માટે 13 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયું છે.

જિલ્લા તાલુકા પંચાયતની આગામી 28 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ યોજાનારી ચૂંટણી માટે તારીખ 8થી ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ લેવા અને ભરવાનુ શરૂ થઇ ગયું છે. પણ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 26 બેઠકો માટે 86 ફોર્મ અને તાલુકાની છ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે 26 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા છે પણ હજી એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું નથી.

ભાજપની ઉમેદવારોની યાદી મોડી સાંજ સુધી આવવાની શક્યતા જોવાઈ રહી છે. ત્યારે ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે આગામી દિવસોમાં કચેરીમાં ધમાચકડી થવાની છે તેવું લાગી રહ્યું છે. બોડેલી સેવાસદનમાં મામલતદાર કચેરીમાં તાલુકાની 14 બેઠકો માટે અને તાલુકા પંચાયત કચેરીમાં તાલુકાની 12 બેઠકો માટે અને તાલુકાની છ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠકો માટે પ્રાંત કચેરીમાં ચૂંટણી કાર્યવાહી માટેની વ્યવસ્થા ઊભી કરવામાં આવી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો