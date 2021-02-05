તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વૈકલ્પિક ઉમેદવાર:તાંદલજા બેઠકનો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સીધો જ જિલ્લા પંચાયત પ્રમુખ બનશે

પાવી જેતપુર
  • પરવેટા બેઠક વૈકલ્પિક ઉમેદવાર આપશે

છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી જાહેર થઇ ચૂકી છે. ત્યારે રાજકિય પાર્ટીઓ કામે લાગી ગઈ છે. અને ગણતરીના દિવસોમાં ઉમેદવારો પણ જાહેર થઇ જશે. ત્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખપદની બેઠક સામાન્ય હોવાથી તાંદલજા બેઠક પરનો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સીધો જ જિલ્લા પંચાયતનો પ્રમુખ બનશે તેવી સંભાવનાઓ વ્યક્ત કરાઈ રહી છે. ત્યારે અન્ય પરવેટા બેઠકના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર પણ પ્રમુખપદ માટે વિકલ્પ બનશે તેવી ચર્ચાઓ ચાલી રહી છે.

પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર હાલમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી ચૂક્યા છે. ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત પણ થઇ ચૂકી છે. ત્યારે છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લામાં ચૂટણીનો માહોલ રસપ્રદ બની રહે તેવું લાગી રહ્યુ છે. છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક બીન અનામત જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની એક માત્ર તાંદલજા બેઠક જ બીન અનામત જાહેર કરાઇ છે.

જેને લઈને આ બેઠકનો વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર સીધો જ જિલ્લા પંચાયતનો પ્રમુખ બને તેવી સંભાવનાઓ વ્યક્ત કરાઇ રહી છે. ત્યારે રાજકિય પાર્ટીઓ પોતાના ઉમેદવારોને લગભગ ફાઇનલ કરી ચૂકી છે. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી જિલ્લા કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ યશપાલસીંહ ઠાકોર, ચીરાગ ભગત અને નટવર બારીયાએ પોતાની દાવેદારી કરી છે. જ્યારે ભાજપમાંથી પ્રકાશસીંહ મહેન્દ્રસીંહ વાસદીયા, રમેશભાઈ રમણભાઈ રાઠવા અને નરપતભાઈ નગીનભાઈ રાઠવાએ પોતાની દાવેદારી કરી છે.

ત્યારે અન્ય વિકલ્પ તરીકે સંખેડા તાલુકાની પરવેટા બેઠક સામાન્ય મહિલા માટે અનામત જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. ત્યારે આ બેઠકના વિજેતા ઉમેદવાર પણ એક વિકલ્પ બની શકે છે. જો કે બિન અનામત બેઠકમાં કોઈ પણ અનામત વર્ગનો ઉમેદવાર દાવેદારી કરી શકે તેવી જોગવાઈ હોય છે. ત્યારે હવે કોણ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ બને તે સમય જ બતાવશે.

છોટા ઉદેપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયત પ્રમુખ બેઠક
બિન અનામત : છોટા ઉદેપુર જિલ્લાની 6 તાલુકા પંચાયતના પ્રમુખ પદ માટે અનામત બેઠક
અનુસૂચિત આદિજાતિ સ્ત્રી માટે અનામત બેઠક (એસટી) : બોડેલી, કવાંટ
અનુસૂચિત આદિજાતિ માટે અનામત બેઠક (એસ.ટી) : છોટા ઉદેપુર, નસવાડી
સામાજીક અને શૈક્ષણિક રીતે પછાતવર્ગની સ્ત્રી માટે અનામત બેઠક (એસઇબીસી) : જેતપુર પાવી
બિન અનામત બેઠક : સંખેડા

