વિવાદ:પાવી જેતપુરના PSI, કોન્સ્ટેબલ અને GRD જવાન સામે ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરાઇ

પાવી જેતપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
મહિલાઓએ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં હલ્લાબોલ કર્યો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
મહિલાઓએ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં હલ્લાબોલ કર્યો હતો.
  • FIRમાં ગોળ ગોળ નામ લખતાં પોલીસ કાર્યવાહી સામે શંકા
  • મોડી રાત્રે હત્યાની કોશિશનો ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો

પાવી જેતપુર ખાતે ગત બુધવારે ખોરવાણીયા ગામની મહિલાઓએ પી.એસ.આઈ. સામે ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરવા હલ્લાબોલ કર્યું હતું. જેને લઈને આખા દિવસના ડ્રામા બાદ મોડી રાત્રે પાવી જેતપુરના પી.એસ.આઈ, કોન્સ્ટેબલ અને જીઆરડી જવાન સામે હત્યાની કોશિશનો ગુનો દાખલ કરીને કાર્યવાહી કરાઇ હતી. ફરિયાદમાં પી.એસ.આઈ.નું ક્યાંય પણ નામ તો ઠીક હોદ્દો પણ ન દેખાતાં કાર્યવાહી સામે શંકા સેવાઇ રહી છે. આ મુદ્દે છોટાઉદેપુરના ડીવાયએસપી એ.વી. કાટકડે પોલીસે માર માર્યાની રજૂઆત આવતાં પી.એસ.આઈ., એક કોન્સ્ટેબલ અને એક જી.આર.ડી જવાન સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો હોવાની વાત કરી હતી.

પાવી જેતપુર તાલુકાનાં ઘૂટિયા ખાતે તા.1ની સવારે 8 વાગ્યે દારૂની ખેપ મારવા જતા યુવકોને ખાનગી વાહન અને તે પણ ઝૂમલી લઈને જતા પાવી જેતપુરના પી.એસ.આઈ., કોન્સ્ટેબલ અને જી.આર.ડી જવાને રસ્તામાં રોક્યા હતા.ત્યારે PSIએ બાઇક ચાલક યુવક રાજેશને લાકડીનો ફટકો મારતાં બંને બાઈક સવાર યુવકો નીચે પડી ગયા હતા. નીચે પડતાં જ પાછળ બેઠેલો યુવક લીલેશભાઈ ઊભો થઈને ભાગી ગયો હતો. અને દૂર જઈને સંતાઈ જતાં પોલીસે ફરીથી નીચે પડેલા રાજેશને ડીંગો મારતાં તે બેભાન થઈ ગયો હતો. આથી પોલીસે જ 108ને બોલાવીને રાજેશને સારવાર માટે પાવી જેતપુર મોકલ્યો હતો.

ત્યાંથી તેને વડોદરા લઈ જવાતા ત્યાં તેની હાલત નાજુક હોવાનું જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે. આ સંદર્ભેે પાવી જેતપુરના પીએસઆઈ વિરુદ્ધ ફરીયાદ દાખલ કરાવવા ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓને જાણ કરતાં કોઈ યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી ન થતાં બુધવારે ખોરવાણિયા ગામની 25થી 30 મહિલાઓએ પાવી જેતપુર પોલીસ મથકે હલ્લાબોલ કર્યું હતું. મામલો ગરમાતા જિલ્લાના ઉચ્ચ પોલીસ અધીકારીઓ પાવી જેતપુર આવ્યા હતા.

હિલાઓએ પીએસઆઈ સામે જ્યાં સુધી ફરિયાદ દાખલ નહી થાય ત્યાં સુધી ઘરે નહીં જવાની જીદ લઈને બેસતાં આખરે આખા દિવસના ડ્રામા બાદ પાવી જેતપુરના પીએસઆઈ, કોન્સટેબલ કમલેશ અને જી.આર.ડી જવાન સુરપાન સામે ઇપીકો 307, 325 અને 114 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.મહિલાઓને બહાર લઈ જવાયા બાદ પીએસઆઈ તક જોઈ પોલીસ મથકમાંથી છટકી ગયા :

ગઇકાલના હલ્લાબોલ દરમીયાન ખોરવાણીયા ગામની મહીલાઓનો ગુસ્સો જોઈને પાવી જેતપુરના પી.એસ.આઈ. બેકફૂટ પર આવી ગયા હતા. અને એક તબક્કે પી.એસ.આઈ.ને મહીલાઓથી બચાવવા માટે પોતાની જ ચેમ્બરમાં મહિલા પોલીસને કોર્ડન કરીને ચુપચાપ પાછળ ઊભા રહેવાની ફરજ પડી હતી. અને અડધા કલાક બાદ જ્યારે જિલ્લાના ઉચ્ચ પોલીસ અધીકારીઓ પહોંચ્યા બાદ મહિલાઓને પી.એસ.આઈ.ની ચેમ્બરમાથી બહાર લઈ જવાતા પી.એસ.આઈ.ને પાછળની રૂમમાં લઈ જવાયા હતા.

પરંતુ મહીલાઓએ તે રૂમની બહાર અડીંગો જમાવતા મોડેથી ફરીયાદની કાર્યવાહીની વાત કરતાં મહિલાઓ બહાર નીકળતા પી.એસ.આઈ.ને પોલીસ મથકમાંથી છટકાવાનો મોકો મળતા તેઓ પોલીસ મથક છોડીને ક્યાંક નીકળી ગયા હતા. હવે જોવાનું એ રહે છે કે સામાન્ય દારૂના ગુનામાં પકડાયેલા આરોપીને પકડવા માટે આકાશ પાતાળ એક કરતી પોલીસ પોતાના જ સ્ટાફના અને તે પણ હત્યાની કોશીષના ગુનાનો આરોપી પી.એસ.આઈ.ને ક્યારે પકડીને જેલના સળીયા પાછળ ધકેલશે કે પછી ટેકનીકલ મુદ્દો બનાવીને બચાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવશે.

પીએસઆઈનો બચાવ કરવા માટે એફઆઈઆરમાં તેમનું નામ ન લખીને નિરર્થક પ્રયાસ કરાયો
પાવી જેતપુર પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ દાખલ તો કરવામાં આવી હતી. પરંતુ ફરિયાદમાં પી.એસ.આઇ.નું નામ કે તેના હોદ્દાનો ક્યાંય પણ ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી. એક તરફ ઘટનાના દિવસે એક અકસ્માતની અને બીજી દારૂની હેરાફેરીનો અલગ અલગ ગુનો કોન્સ્ટેબલ અને પી.એસ.આઈ. બંને ફરીયાદી બનીને દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. અને બીજી બાજુ છોટાઉદેપુર પોલીસ એફ.આઈ.આર.માં નામ નહી લખીને પી.એસ.આઈ.ને બચાવવા નિરર્થક પ્રયાસ કરી રહી છે.

6 મહિના પહેલાં છોટાઉદેપુરમાં આ જ પીએસઆઈ દ્વારા આર્મી જવાનને માર મારવામાં આવ્યો હતો
અગાઉ છ મહિના પહેલાં છોટા ઉદેપુર ખાતે આજ પી.એસ.આઈ દ્વારા એક આર્મી જવાનને માર મારવા બદલ એક્સ આર્મી જવાનો દ્વારા હલ્લાબોલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. અને આ જ પી.એસ.આઈ. સામે ગુનો પણ દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. તે જ પી.એસ.આઈ.એ પાવી જેતપુર ખાતે હાજર થયાના થોડા જ દિવસોમાં પોતાનું પોત પ્રકાશ્યું અને પોતાની જાતને સીંઘમ સમજતા આ પી.એસ.આઈ.એ દારૂ લઈને જતાં યુવકને લાકડીનો ફટકો મારતાં ગંભીર રીતે ઇજાગ્રસ્ત કર્યો હતો. યુવક હાલ હોસ્પિટલમાં જીવન મરણ વચ્ચે ઝોલાં ખાઈ રહ્યો હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

