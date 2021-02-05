તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આગ અકસ્માત:શિહોદમાં શોર્ટસર્કિટથી આગ લાગતાં 2.50 લાખ રોકડ, ઘરવખરી બળીને ખાક

પાવી જેતપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
શિહોદ ગામમાં આગમાં તમામ ઘરવખરી બળીને ખાખ થઈ ગઈ હતી. પરિવારે પતરાના ડબ્બામાં મુકેલી રોકડ સહિત ઘરેણા પણ આગમાં બળી ગયા હતા. - Divya Bhaskar
શિહોદ ગામમાં આગમાં તમામ ઘરવખરી બળીને ખાખ થઈ ગઈ હતી. પરિવારે પતરાના ડબ્બામાં મુકેલી રોકડ સહિત ઘરેણા પણ આગમાં બળી ગયા હતા.
  • દીકરીના લગ્ન માટે વસાવેલા સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના પણ બળી ગયા

પાવી જેતપુરના શિહોદ ગામમાં શોર્ટ સર્કિટને કારણે આગ લાગતા રોકડ, ઘરવસખરી સહિતનો તમામ સામાન બળીને ખાક થઈ જતાં પરિવાર બેઘર બની ગયો છે. આગને કારણે હાલમાં રૂપિયા 10 લાખના નુકસાનનો અંદાજ લગાવાઈ રહ્યો છે.પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી મુજબ શિહોદ ગામે ડુંગરી ફળિયામાં રહેતા વિઠ્ઠલભાઈ નારસિંગભાઈ રાઠવા શિહોદ ચોકડી ઉપર પોતાની ફૂલની લારી ઉપર ગયા હતા. ત્યારે લગભગ 11 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં તેમના ઘરમાં શોર્ટ સર્કિટ થતા આગ લાગી હતી. આગ લાગતા કાચું મકાન હોવાથી આગ ખૂબ પ્રસરી ગઈ અને જોત જોતામાં ઘરનો સામાન, અઢી લાખ રોકડ, સોના ચાંદીના દાગીના, તેમજ અગત્યના ડોક્યુમેન્ટસ બળીને ખાક થઈ ગયા હતા. આગ લાગવાને કારણે પરિવાર બેઘર બની ગયો છે.

મહત્વની વાત એ છે પરિવારના મોભી વિઠ્ઠલભાઈ ફુલનો વ્યવસાય અને ખેતી કરતા હોવાથી તેમના રોકડ રૂપિયા દોઢ લાખ, તેમની દીકરી બોડેલી દવાખાનામાં નોકરી કરે છે તેના 30 હજાર, બીજી અન્ય દીકરી શિહોદ ચોકડી ઉપર ફ્રૂટની દુકાન કરે છે તેના 20 હજાર અને તેમનો દીકરો કે જે સુરત મજૂરીએ ગયો હતો તેના રૂપિયા 50 હજાર મળી કુલ રૂા. 2.50 લાખની રોકડ ઘરની એક પતરાની પેટીમાં મુક્યાં હતા તે પણ આગમાં સ્વાહા થઈ ગયા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત દીકરીના લગ્ન પણ આવનાર દિવસોમાં લેવાના હોવાથી ધીમે ધીમે સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના પણ વસાવતા હતા તે પણ આગમાં બળી ગયા હતા.

વિઠ્ઠલભાઈ અને તેમની પત્ની સાથે ખેતર ગયા હતા ત્યારે લગભગ 11 વાગ્યાના અરસામાં આગ લાગવાની જાણ થતાં જ તેઓ ઘરે પહોંચ્યા હતા. ત્યારે મોટા ભાગનું ઘર સળગી ગયું હતું. બીજી બાજુ પાવી જેતપુરથી ફાયર ફાયટર પણ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચીને આગ બૂજાવી હતી. પરંતુ આખું ઘર બળીને ખાક થઈ જતાં પરિવાર પર દુઃખનો અંબાર તૂટી પડ્યો હતો.

