ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:છોટાઉદેપુરમાં ઓવરબ્રિજની કામગીરી ઝડપી બનાવવા માગ

છોટાઉદેપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
છોટાઉદેપુર રેલવે ફાટક નંબર 101 ઉપર ચાલી રહેલી ઓવરબ્રિજની કામગીરી ઝડપી બનાવવા માગ કરાઈ હતી.
છોટાઉદેપુર રેલવે ફાટક નંબર 101 ઉપર ચાલી રહેલી ઓવરબ્રિજની કામગીરી ઝડપી બનાવવા માગ કરાઈ હતી.
  • બે વર્ષથી અવર જ્વર કરવામાં 40 ગામની પ્રજાને ભારે મુશ્કેલી પડતી હતી
  • રેલવે ફાટક101 પર બ્રિજની કામગીરીને કારણે ગરનાળામાં અપાયેલા ડાઈવર્ઝનમાં માત્ર નાના વાહનો જઈ શકે છે

છોટાઉદેપુરથી દેવગઢ બારીયા તરફ જતા રસ્તામાં આવેલ રેલવે ફાટક નં. 101 ઉપર રેલવે ઓવરબ્રિજની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે. જ્યાં સાઈડ ઉપર આવેલ ગરનાળામાંથી રસ્તો આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. પરંતુ આ રસ્તેથી માત્ર નાના વાહનો પસાર થાય છે. મોટા વાહનો જઇ શકતા નથી. છોટાઉદેપુરની આસપાસના આવેલ 40 જેટલા ગામડાઓની પ્રજાને બે વર્ષ જેવા સમયથી અવરજવર કરવા અર્થે ભારે મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. અને મોટા વાહનો જઇ શકતા નથી.

લમાં ચાલી રહેલ ઓવરબ્રિજની કામગીરી મંથર ગતિએ ચાલી રહી છે. જેથી ક્યારે બ્રિજ બની રહેશે તેની પ્રજા રાહ જોઈને બેઠી છે. ફાટકની સાઈડ ઉપર આવેલ ગરનાળાનો રસ્તો સાંકળો હોવાથી ઘણી વખત ટ્રાફિકજામની પણ સમસ્યા થાય છે. અને પ્રજાને હાલાકી ભોગવવાનો વારો આવે છે. મોટા વાહનો, ટ્રક, ટેમ્પા, વગેરે ગરનાળામાંથી પસાર થઈ શકતા નથી. જેથી તેઓને લાંબો ફેરો ફરીને છોટાઉદેપુરમાં આવવું પડે છે. સરકારી બસો પણ બીજા રૂટ ઉપરથી જતી હોય જેથી સમયનો ઘણો બગાડ થાય છે.

ઓવરબ્રિજની ચાલતી કામગીરી ઝડપી બને અને બ્રિજ વહેલો તૈયાર થઈ જાય જેથી 40 જેટલા ગામોને અવરજવર કરવામાં ભારે રાહત થઈ શકે તેમ છે. આ અંગે તંત્ર ઝડપી કામગીરી શરૂ કરે તેમ પ્રજા ઈચ્છી રહી છે. છોટાઉદેપુરથી અલીરાજપુર રસ્તા ઉપર તંત્ર દ્વારા ઓવરબ્રિજ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. પરંતુ તેનું કામ તકલાદી થયું હોય તેમ લાગી રહ્યું છે. થોડા સમય અગાઉ ચીસડીયા ગામ પાસે આવેલ ઓવરબ્રિજમાં મોટું ગાબડું પડ્યું હતું.

પરંતુ તંત્ર દ્વારા થિંગડા મારીને પુરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. એજ રીતે રૂનવાડ ગામ ખાતે એક ઓવરબ્રિજ બનાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. ત્યાં થોડા સમય અગાઉ બ્રિજની પેનલો ધસી પડી હતી. પરંતુ છોટાઉદેપુરથી દેવગઢ બારીયા રોડ ઉપર નગરમાં રેલવે ફાટક નંબર 101 ઉપર ચાલતી ઓવરબ્રિજની કામગીરી ઝડપી અને મજબૂતીથી કરવામાં આવે જેથી બ્રિજ લાંબો સમય સુધી ટકી શકે તેવી પ્રજાની માંગ છે.

