રસીકરણ:છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લામાં વધુ 518 હેલ્થ કર્મીઓ સાથે કુલ 6364ને વેક્સિનેશન

છોટાઉદેપુર
  • જિલ્લામાં ગુરુવારે કોરોનાનો નવો એક કેસ જ નોંધાયો, કુલ પોઝિટિવ કેસ 808 નોંધાયા
  • 780 કોરોનાગ્રસ્તો સાજા થયા, જિલ્લામાં હાલ 4 સારવાર હેઠળ જ્યારે 24ના મોત

છોટાઉદેપુર જિલ્લામાં સરકાર દ્વારા કોરોના આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓને કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિનના ડોઝ આપવાની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. જિલ્લાના જુદા જુદા તાલુકાઓમાં કોરોના વિરોધી રસીકરણ પ્રક્રિયા ચાલી રહી છે. જિલ્લામાં 4 ફેબ્રુઆરી, ગુરુવારે છોટાઉદેપુર તાલુકામાં 136, પાવીજેતપુર તાલુકામાં 93, બોડેલી તાલુકામાં 41, સંખેડા તાલુકામાં 39, કવાંટ તાલુકામાં 113, નસવાડી તાલુકામાં 96 કુલ 518 કર્મચારીઓને કોરોના વિરોધી રસી આપવામાં આવી હતી.

જેમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં જિલ્લામાં છોટાઉદેપુર તાલુકામાં 1484 પાવીજેતપુર તાલુકામાં 1133, બોડેલી તાલુકામાં 1145, સંખેડા તાલુકામાં 471, કવાંટ તાલુકામાં 1178, અને નસવાડી તાલુકામાં 953 કુલ 6364 કર્મચારીઓને અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોના વિરોધી રસી આપવામા આવી છે.જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના કેસોમાં આજરોજ 4/2/21 ના એક કોરોના કેસ નોંધાયો જેમાં 42 વર્ષના આધેડ મહુડી ફળીયા છોટાઉદેપુરનો કોરોના રિપોર્ટ પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો હતો. જિલ્લામાં ઘણા દિવસોથી કોરોના કેસોની સંખ્યામાં સતત ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. જેનાથી પ્રજાએ રાહતનો શ્વાસ લીધો છે અને તંત્રએ પણ હાશકારો અનુભવ્યો છે. અત્યાર સુધી જિલ્લામાં કુલ 808 કેસ પોઝિટિવ નોંધાઇ ચુક્યા છે.

ગુરુવારે જિલ્લાના જુદાજુદા તાલુકાઓ માંથી કોરોના તપાસ અર્થે 373 એન્ટીજન અને Rtpcr સેમ્પલ કોરોના તપાસ અર્થે લેવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જિલ્લામાં હાલમાં કુલ 780 દર્દીઓ સાજા થઈ જતા રજા આપી દેવામાં આવી છે. 4 દર્દીઓ એડમિટ છે. અને 24ના મોત થયા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોનાના સૌથી વધારે કેસ બોડેલી તાલુકાના 269 નોંધાયા છે. બીજા ક્રમે છોટાઉદેપુર તાલુકામાં 215 કેસ નોંધાયા છે. સંખેડા તાલુકામાં 152 કેસ, કવાંટ તાલુકામાં 70 કેસ, પાવીજેતપુર તાલુકામાં 57 કેસ જ્યારે નસવાડી તાલુકામાં કોરોનાના 45 કેસ પોઝિટિવ નોંધાયા છે.

