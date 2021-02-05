તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ:નસવાડીમાં 55 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ, જિલ્લા પંચા. બેઠકના 20 જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચા. બેઠકના 35 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ

નસવાડીએક કલાક પહેલા
નસવાડી તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીને લઈ ફોર્મ લેવા ઉમેદવારનો ઘસારો. - Divya Bhaskar
નસવાડી તાલુકામા ચૂંટણીને લઈ હવે ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ લેવા નસવાડી તાલુકા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા સેવાસદન આવી રહ્યા છે. બીજા દીવસે ફોર્મ લેવા ઘસારો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. જેમા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 5 બેઠકમા બરોલી 3, કુકરદા 1, નસવાડી 9, નવગામ 2, વઘાચ 5 આમ કુલ 20 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો હતો.

જ્યારે તાલુકા પંચાયતની 22 બેઠકોને લઈ બરોલી 2, ચામેઠા 2, ધારસિમેલ 1, જેમલગઢ 2, જીતનગર 2, કડુલીમહુડી 1, કુકરદા 2, નસવાડી (2) 2, પાલા 2, સાકળ(ત) 2, તરોલ 2, મોધલા 4, ગોયાવાટ 2, બગલીયા 1, રતનપુરા 2, વઘાચ 3, વકલાં 1, ઝેર 2, આમ કુલ તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકોમા 35 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયો છે. જ્યારે ફક્ત તાલુકા પંચાયતની નવગામ બેઠક પર હજુ સુધી એકપણ ફોર્મ કોઈ ઉમેદવાર લઈ નથી ગયું. એકંદરે કુલ 55 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ બીજા દીવસે ઉમેદવારો લઈ ગયા હોઈ ઉમેદવારોનો ઘસારો જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

