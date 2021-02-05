તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઓનલાઈન હાજરી:નસવાડી તાલુકાની 284 શાળામાંથી 27 શાળાએ ઓનલાઈન હાજરી ન ભરી : શિક્ષકો બેજવાબદાર

નસવાડીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 1042 શિક્ષકોમાંથી 875 શિક્ષકોએ હાજરી ભરી, 167 શિક્ષકોએ હાજરી ન ભરી તે એક ગંભીર પ્રશ્ન
  • બાળકો અભ્યાસમાં ધ્યાન આપે તે હેતુથી ઓનલાઈન એટેન્ડેડ સિસ્ટમ કાર્યરત કરાઇ હતી

રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા શાળામાં શિક્ષકો સમયસર પહોંચે અને બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પ્રત્યે ધ્યાન આપે તે હેતુથી ઓનલાઈન એટેન્ડેડ સિસ્ટમ કાર્યરત કરી હતી. જેમાં દરેક શાળાના આચાર્યથી લઈ શિક્ષક પોતાની શાળા પર સમયસર પહોંચે અને ઓનલાઈન હાજરી ભરે આ સિસ્ટમ કાર્યરત છે. જેમાં નસવાડી તાલુકાની ડુંગર વિસ્તારની કેટલીય શાળામાં નેટવર્ક નથી આવતું.

પરતું બીજી બધી શાળામાં નેટવર્ક આવે છે છતાંય ઓનલાઈન શિક્ષકોની હાજરી બાબતે નિષ્કાળજી બહાર આવી છે. જેમાં નસવાડી બીઆરસી ભવનમાં ઓનલાઈન હાજરીના રિપોર્ટમાં તાલુકાની બધી જ 284 શાળામાંથી 27 શાળાના શિક્ષકોએ ઓનલાઈન હાજરી પુરી ન હતી અને આંકડાકીય શિક્ષકોમાં કુલ 1042 શિક્ષકો માંથી 875 શિક્ષકો હાજરી પૂરી હતી. જ્યારે 167 શિક્ષકો હાજરી ઓનલાઈન પૂરી ન હતી.

આ બાબતે એક જાગૃત શિક્ષક અને સીઆરસી સાથે ચર્ચા કરતાં તેઓના જણાવ્યા મુજબ શિક્ષકો ઓનલાઈન હાજરી નથી ભરતા. આ બાબતે સૂચનો કરાય છે અને સતત ન ભરે તો આ બાબતે જિલ્લાકક્ષાએ જાણ કરાય છે. પરંતુ કેટલાય એવા શિક્ષકો છે જેમને શાળા અને શિક્ષણની ચિંતા છે તેઓ દરરોજ સમય મુજબ હાજરી ભરે છે.

ઓનલાઈન હાજરી 12 વાગ્યા સુધી ભરાય પછી ભરાય નહીં. પરંતુ કોઈ કડક પગલાં આ બાબતે લેવાતા નથી .હાલ નસવાડી તાલુકામાં 27 શાળા ઓનલાઈન હાજરી ભરી જ નથી. તો તે શિક્ષકો હાજર હતા ન હતા શાળાઓ ખુલી નથી ખુલી આ બાબતે અનેક પ્રશ્નો ઉભા થઇ રહ્યા છે. આ બાબતે જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ વિભાગ ધ્યાન આપે અને શિક્ષકો શાળામાં ઓનલાઈન હાજરી ભરે તે જરૂરી બન્યું છે.

