અકસ્માત:કપાસના છોડ કાપતી વેળા ટ્રેક્ટરના કટર મશીનમાં ડ્રાઈવરના હાથ કપાઇ જતાં મોત

નસવાડી
  • કૉપી લિંક
મૃતક મહેશ ભીલ - Divya Bhaskar
મૃતક મહેશ ભીલ
  • નસવાડીના પલાસણી ગામની સીમના ખેતરમાં કામગીરી ચાલી રહી હતી
  • કપાસનો ખાપો મશીનમાં ભરાતાં કાઢવા જતાં ઘટના બની હોવાનું અનુમાન

ખેતીમા ટેકનોલોજીના માધ્યમથી ખેડૂતો આગળ વધી રહ્યા છે. પરંતુ એજ ટેકનોલોજીના માધ્યમથી કામગીરીમા મોત પણ મળે છે. તેવી ઘટનામાં નસવાડીના પલાસણી ગામની સિમના ખેતરમા કપાસના છોડને પલાસણીનું એક ટ્રેક્ટર કટર મશીનથી કામગીરી કરતું હતું. જે કામગીરીમા કપાસના ઉભા છોડ પર આ ટ્રેક્ટર ફરતું હોય અને ટ્રેકટર પાછળનું મશીન કપાસના છોડ કાપતું હોય છે. જે કામગીરી સવારના 8 વાગ્યા પછી દેડકીઆંબલીના ડ્રાઈવર મહેશ રમેશ ભીલ ખેતરમા કામગીરી કરતો હતો.

કપાસના છોડને કટીગ કરતું મશીન ટ્રેકટર સાથે પોલીસ સ્ટેશન લાવ્યુંં.
કપાસના છોડને કટીગ કરતું મશીન ટ્રેકટર સાથે પોલીસ સ્ટેશન લાવ્યુંં.

ત્યારે ત્રણ કલાક બાદ ટ્રેકટરના પાછળના ભાગના કટર મશીનમા કપાસનો ખાપો ભરાઈ ગયો હતો. તો તે કામગીરી કરવા નીચે ઉતર્યા હશે અને કટર મશીનમાંથી કાઢવા જતા અચાનક મહેશના બન્ને હાથ કટર મશીનમા ખેંચાઈ ગયા હોય તેમ ટ્રેકટર માલીકે પોલીસને જણાવ્યું હતું. અને બન્ને હાથના ટકુંડા થઈ ગયા હતા. ઘટના બનતા ખેતરમાંથી ટ્રેકટર પણ હટાવી લેવાયું હતું. જ્યારે ઘટનામા ડ્રાઈવરનું મોત થતા નસવાડી સીએચસીમા તેને લવાયો છે.

હાલ તો નસવાડી પોલીસ ઘટના બનેલ સ્થળ પર પહોંચી હતી અને ટ્રેકટરને નસવાડી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમા લાવી કાયદેસરની અકસ્માત મોતની ઘટના બાબતનો ગુન્હો દાખલ કરી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી છે. જ્યારે દેડકીઆબલીના ગ્રામજનો ગામનો યુવક હાથ કપાઈ જતા મોતને ભેટતા ભારે રોષમા છે. બે દિવસ પેહલાં જ સૌરાષ્ટ્રથી આવેલ યુવાનનું મોત થતા ગામ અને પરિવારમા ઘેરો શોક છવાયો છે.

